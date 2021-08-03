Tuesday briefing: Fair days, masks returning around Q-C, Rock Island man dies from stab wound, and endangered bees found at Niabi

Fair Days are here in the form of fair weather and the start of the Mississippi Valley Fair. Here is the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
New federal courthouse in Rock Island to be built, partly owned by Russell Construction; protest filed by developer Joe Lemon
The new federal courthouse planned for downtown Rock Island will be built by Russell Construction and partly owned by Russell Government Group LLC.
Scott County is now classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having a "high level of community transmission" of COVID-19.
City of Davenport officials on Monday ordered the Crestwood Apartments on E. 37th Street, behind Dahl Ford Davenport on East Kimberly Road, to be vacated after a follow-up inspection found the properties' owners failed to make sufficient repairs to what officials said have become substandard housing in the Quad-Cities.
A Rock Island man died Sunday after sustaining an apparent stab wound, according to a news release from the Rock Island police department.
A Bettendorf woman was killed in a car crash early Monday morning on I-80, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
The East Moline Fire Department responded to a call of a possible fire Monday morning in Colona House Apartments at 54 41st Avenue, East Moline.
Niabi Zoo has confirmed the presence of a population of endangered rusty patched bumble bees on its grounds.
The Mississippi Valley Fair returns this week to Davenport. Here are five things to know before heading out.
The Pleasant Valley baseball team had contributions throughout its lineup en route to a 37-win campaign and its first state championship.
Former Hawkeyes Sammy Brooks and Brandon Sorensen support an effort important to the family of a former teammate at the annual Hawkeye Wrestling Golf Outing.
Few moves in college athletics in recent years have prompted as much angst, uncertainty and anger as what Texas and Oklahoma did last week.
