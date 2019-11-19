Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
According to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook: "Light snow may lead to areas of reduced visibility and light accumulations on elevated surfaces during the commute this morning over northwest Illinois.
"Dense fog is possible over the entire area tonight."
Today there is a 40% chance of rain before 7 a.m. with patchy fog possible before 9 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high near 44 degrees.
Tonight will see patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 35 degrees.
Wednesday will see patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 51 degrees.
Wednesday night brings rain and a low around 45 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
• E. River Drive medians going away for $237,914: Traffic on Davenport's East River Drive is temporarily detoured as Langman Construction Inc., Rock Island, executes a $237,914 contract to remove two medians with trees and flowers that were installed in 2010 between Iowa and Perry streets.
A total of 12 medians were built in the middle of East and West River Drive under a $1.4 million initiative called the Front Porch Parkway project that was meant to calm traffic and beautify the downtown/riverfront streetscape.
Benefits of removing them include the ability to set the temporary flood barrier on a more optimal part of the road and fill it with sand faster, she has explained.
The two medians are largely gone now, but work remains, with East River Drive expected to remain detoured until mid-December, pending weather conditions. Read more.
Today's top headlines
EAST MOLINE — John Reynolds, East Moline police chief for the last four years, is hopeful his stress level is about to go down as he moves int…
ROCK ISLAND -- Former Rock Island Community and Economic Development Director Chandler Poole was given $23,495 in severance pay and three mont…
DAVENPORT — More than 40 Rock Island grade-school students were immersed Monday in a new exhibit at the Putnam Museum & Science Center.
You have free articles remaining.
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
A hunter was transported to a local hospital for a leg injury after falling from a tree stand in Clinton County.
A Port Byron man has been accused of having pornographic images of children.
CAMBRIDGE — A quick pit stop to answer nature's call along the side of I-80 in Henry County resulted in two California men being arrested for …
The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people from Lyndon, Ill.
Top business headlines
Deere & Co. has recently recalled the John Deere 4044R, 4052R and 4066R compact utility tractors.
DAVENPORT — A Quad-Cities broadcasting fixture, KWQC-TV's Fran Riley, has announced plans for retirement.
Today's top sports headlines
Leadership of the Quad-Cities River Bandits and Clinton LumberKings are preparing to fight for the future of their Midwest League baseball clubs.
GENESEO — A deep and athletic Geneseo girls’ basketball team frustrated and overwhelmed St. Bede in Monday’s 60-23 win to open the season as T…
Co-champions of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, the Orion and Fulton volleyball teams combined to fill six of the eight first-tea…
Today's lifestyles
A major gathering of elected officials, Quad-City boosters and local bicyclists recently took place to champion the fulfillment of a nation-wi…
Today's top photo gallery: Geneseo girls basketball host St. Bede