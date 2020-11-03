Tuesday briefing: Election Day, more changes because of COVID-19, and I-74 bridge expected to open by end of month

It's Election Day across the nation. We're looking at a mild day for this time of year. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 46 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be clear, with a low around 46 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 49 degrees.
Trending stories
Illinois Quad-Cities bar, restaurant owners weigh whether to defy Gov. Pritzker's shutdown order
Editorial: Our endorsements
Iowa-bound I-74 expected to open by end of month
Election 2020: A look at the Illinois races in tomorrow's election
No vendors respond to Moline's request for library coffee shop proposal
Election Day
Today's top news headlines
Construction of the eastbound span should go more quickly, expected to be finished by late 2021.
Theo's Java Club will continue dine-in service in downtown Rock Island Wednesday. The District's Daiquiri Factory will close for at least two weeks. Milltown Coffee plans to unveil an online ordering system for customers by the time it closes its Moline dining room to customers.
The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force completed their investigation into last month's officer-involved shooting of Akbar Eaddy and reported its findings Monday to Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal.
More on Coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to reach new second-wave highs; Statewide positivity rate tops 8 percent for first time since May
Today's sports news
Joey Miller jumped at the opportunity to be an assistant tennis coach at the school where he was a three-time state singles qualifier.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Energy was lacking. Passing was not crisp. Defense was a step slow.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Too much Thea Rotto and too many mistakes.
Today's photo galleries
Rick Rector
Online content producer
Morning online guy.
