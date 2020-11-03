Tuesday briefing: Election Day, more changes because of COVID-19, and I-74 bridge expected to open by end of month

It's Election Day across the nation. We're looking at a mild day for this time of year. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 46 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 46 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 49 degrees.