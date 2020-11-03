 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Election Day, more changes because of COVID-19, and I-74 bridge expected to open by end of month
Tuesday briefing: Election Day, more changes because of COVID-19, and I-74 bridge expected to open by end of month

NWS: Summary

It's Election Day across the nation. We're looking at a mild day for this time of year. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 46 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 46 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 49 degrees. 

Election Day

Editorial: Our endorsements

Endorsement: Joe Biden for president
Endorsement: Joe Biden for president
Endorsement: Tom Kilbride for Illinois Supreme Court
Endorsement: Tom Kilbride for Illinois Supreme Court
Endorsement: Theresa Greenfield for U.S. Senate -- Iowa
Endorsement: Theresa Greenfield for U.S. Senate -- Iowa
Endorsement: Dick Durbin for U.S. Senate -- Illinois
Endorsement: Dick Durbin for U.S. Senate -- Illinois
Endorsement: Cheri Bustos for Illinois' 17th congressional district
Endorsement: Cheri Bustos for Illinois' 17th congressional district

Election 2020: A look at the Illinois races in today's election

U.S. House Ill. District 17: Cheri Bustos being challenged by Esther Joy King
U.S. House Ill. District 17: Cheri Bustos being challenged by Esther Joy King
Illinois House District 71: McCombie and Padilla face off again
Illinois House District 71: McCombie and Padilla face off again
Illinois House District 72: Mike Halpin being challenged by Glen Evans again
Illinois House District 72: Mike Halpin being challenged by Glen Evans again
Rock Island County board District 9: Jeff Deppe being challenged by Mark Lundahl
Rock Island County board District 9: Jeff Deppe being challenged by Mark Lundahl
Rock Island County board District 13: Richard Brunk being challenged by Arsenio Moreno
Rock Island County board District 13: Richard Brunk being challenged by Arsenio Moreno

Election 2020: A look at the Iowa races in today's election

Iowa 2nd Congressional District election preview
Iowa 2nd Congressional District election preview
Iowa House District 89: A three-way race focused on education, legalization of marijuana and COVID-19 response
Iowa House District 89: A three-way race focused on education, legalization of marijuana and COVID-19 response
Iowa House District 92: 'Commonsense' newcomer faces 'stay the course' incumbent
Iowa House District 92: 'Commonsense' newcomer faces 'stay the course' incumbent
Iowa House District 93: The incumbent is for a mask mandate. The challenger says he trusts 'Iowans' commonsense'
Iowa House District 93: The incumbent is for a mask mandate. The challenger says he trusts 'Iowans' commonsense'
Iowa House District 94: Candidates hold similar goals, but different methods
Iowa House District 94: Candidates hold similar goals, but different methods

Today's top news headlines

More on Coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to reach new second-wave highs; Statewide positivity rate tops 8 percent for first time since May

Illinois COVID-19 cases force entire state into mitigations

Iowa hospital officials seek action as virus cases soar

Illinois Quad-Cities bar, restaurant owners weigh whether to defy Gov. Pritzker's shutdown order

COVID-19 linked to four more deaths in Q-C

Circa '21 to postpone holiday season due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Rock Island High School closing for two weeks because of COVID-19

Today's sports news

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Day before the Election

Photos: Interstate 74 bridge update

North Scott falls in 4A quarterfinal to Gilbert

Photos: Pleasant Valley beats Cedar Falls in 5A state quarterfinal

