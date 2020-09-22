 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Delays possible today on John Deere Road, Q-C pays tribute to Ginsberg, and couple finds stranger sleeping in their home
Tuesday briefing: Delays possible today on John Deere Road, Q-C pays tribute to Ginsberg, and couple finds stranger sleeping in their home

NWS: Summary

Fall "officially" arrives at 8:31 a.m. with the autumnal equinox. That means equal parts sunshine and darkness for the region. From now until December, nights will continue to get longer while daylight becomes a premium. 

Here's today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.

The Vernal and Autumnal Equinoxes

NWS: Fall

There are only two times of the year when the Earth's axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, resulting in a "nearly" equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes.

These events are referred to as Equinoxes.The word equinox is derived from two Latin words — aequus (equal) and nox (night).

At the equator, the sun is directly overhead at noon on these two equinoxes. The "nearly" equal hours of day and night is due to refraction of sunlight or a bending of the light's rays that causes the sun to appear above the horizon when the actual position of the sun is below the horizon.

Additionally, the days become a little longer at the higher latitudes (those at a distance from the equator) because it takes the sun longer to rise and set.

Therefore, on the equinox and for several days before and after the equinox, the length of day will range from about 12 hours and six and one-half minutes at the equator, to 12 hours and 8 minutes at 30 degrees latitude, to 12 hours and 16 minutes at 60 degrees latitude.

— The National Weather Service

Traffic signal maintenance could cause delays in Moline

Traffic light

Moline and Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) crews will be performing maintenance on the traffic signal at the intersection of 16th Street and John Deere Road beginning at 7 a.m., Tuesday. Work will be completed the same day, but drivers can expect delays during this time.

Today's top news headlines

Quad-Cities pay tribute to RBG

Quad-Cities pay tribute to RBG

Dozens gathered in front of the towering glass and stone entrance to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday evening, a fitting backdrop for a tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — a towering figure herself.

Crime, courts and public safety news

More on Coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Illinois passes 5 million COVID-19 tests

• Illinois lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

• COVID-19 claims four more victims in Rock Island County

• Rock Island County plans drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

• Rock Island County school districts getting $1.2 million to connect students to internet

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports news

Photos: Jake Toporowski coaches a 1-on-1 session on synthetic ice

092120-QC-SPT-TOPOROWSKI-001
092120-QC-SPT-TOPOROWSKI-002
092120-QC-SPT-TOPOROWSKI-003
092120-QC-SPT-TOPOROWSKI-004
092120-QC-SPT-TOPOROWSKI-005

Watch today's top videos

• Watch now: Davenport City Council work session on police reforms

• Watch now: 45 years of marriage and cake

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Memorial for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Rock Island County Justice Center

092220-qc-nws-RBG-010
092220-qc-nws-RBG-049
092220-qc-nws-RBG-003
092220-qc-nws-RBG-020
092220-qc-nws-RBG-033

Photos: 45 Years of Marriage and Cake

092120-qct-cake-01.JPG
092120-qct-cake-02.JPG
092120-qct-cake-03.JPG
092120-qct-cake-04.JPG
092120-qct-cake-05.JPG
