Tuesday briefing: Delays possible today on John Deere Road, Q-C pays tribute to Ginsberg, and couple finds stranger sleeping in their home

Fall "officially" arrives at 8:31 a.m. with the autumnal equinox. That means equal parts sunshine and darkness for the region. From now until December, nights will continue to get longer while daylight becomes a premium.

Here's today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.

The Vernal and Autumnal Equinoxes

There are only two times of the year when the Earth's axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, resulting in a "nearly" equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes.

These events are referred to as Equinoxes.The word equinox is derived from two Latin words — aequus (equal) and nox (night).

At the equator, the sun is directly overhead at noon on these two equinoxes. The "nearly" equal hours of day and night is due to refraction of sunlight or a bending of the light's rays that causes the sun to appear above the horizon when the actual position of the sun is below the horizon.