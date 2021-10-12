Tuesday briefing: Deere workers explain contract rejection, duplexes planned for East Moline, and courthouse demolition moves forward

Temperatures return to more fall-like numbers today.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 70 degrees. West winds of 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there is a 20% chance of showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday. The high will be near 73 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
As John Deere union workers mull their first strike since 1986, some report dissatisfaction with working conditions and their union representation. They also say they feel they are empowered by the company's high profits and a national labor shortage.
Demolition looms over the old Rock Island County courthouse as board members vote next week whether to move the process forward.
A developer is planning to build duplexes in the Quarter in East Moline, a piece of land where development has proved elusive for the city.
DUBUQUE — The prosecution and defense in the murder case of Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., rested and the jury sent home for the day. Closing arguments and jury instructions are set to begin Tuesday morning.
A Davenport woman charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Davenport in May has pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced in January.
Scott County Supervisors on Monday were generally supportive of using federal pandemic relief funds to help pay for a new detention center, county park improvements, improved ventilation of the county administration building and supportive housing, among other proposals.
“Risk is our business,” James T. Kirk once said. “That’s what this starship is all about. That’s why we’re aboard her.”
See the best time to soak in the colors of fall, and learn more about leaf colors by each tree species.
Don’t discard the best part of the pumpkin, the seeds! They can be baked into a nutritious, crunchy, sweet and salty snack.
With only a handful of matches remaining on the Western Big 6 Conference volleyball schedule, the league championship is already in Moline's possession.
Central DeWitt and North Scott recorded volleyball sweeps Monday night over Davenport West and Davenport North.
IOWA CITY — It’s not a scenario you see very much.
