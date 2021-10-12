 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Deere workers explain contract rejection, duplexes planned for East Moline, and courthouse demolition moves forward
Tuesday briefing: Deere workers explain contract rejection, duplexes planned for East Moline, and courthouse demolition moves forward

Temperatures return to more fall-like numbers today.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

Today will be sunny with a high near 70 degrees. West winds of 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight there is a 20% chance of showers after 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday. The high will be near 73 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday night will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Development at The Quarter in East Moline has proved elusive for the city over the last 20 years. The East Moline City Council recently reviewed plans for 38 duplex units on the property, which is near the river and bike trail system.

