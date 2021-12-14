Tuesday briefing: Deere expands U.S. footprint, COVID in the Quad-Cities, and Arc training center in Silvis

Mild winter temperatures continue for the Quad-City region with record December highs forecasted for tomorrow. With those record highs will bring winds that have the capability of producing gusts up to 60 mph.
A National Weather Service High Wind Watch will be in effect from 3 p.m., Wednesday until 6 a.m., Thursday. Southwest winds between 25 to 35 mph will gust up to 60 mph over portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
These damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today we will see increasing clouds with a high near 55 degrees.
Tonight will be cloudy with a temperature rising to around 57 degrees by 5 a.m. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday brings a 20% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 70 degrees. South winds between 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.
There will be a 50% chance of rain before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 37 degrees overnight. It will be windy with a south wind 25 to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
