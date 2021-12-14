 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Deere expands U.S. footprint, COVID in the Quad-Cities, and Arc training center in Silvis
Tuesday briefing: Deere expands U.S. footprint, COVID in the Quad-Cities, and Arc training center in Silvis

Mild winter temperatures continue for the Quad-City region with record December highs forecasted for tomorrow. With those record highs will bring winds that have the capability of producing gusts up to 60 mph.

A National Weather Service High Wind Watch will be in effect from 3 p.m., Wednesday until 6 a.m., Thursday. Southwest winds between 25 to 35 mph will gust up to 60 mph over portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.

These damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today we will see increasing clouds with a high near 55 degrees.

Tonight will be cloudy with a temperature rising to around 57 degrees by 5 a.m. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday brings a 20% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 70 degrees. South winds between 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.

There will be a 50% chance of rain before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 37 degrees overnight. It will be windy with a south wind 25 to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

John Deere expands U.S. footprint with opening of Chicago office

John Deere expands U.S. footprint with opening of Chicago office

Moline-based Deere & Co. announced Monday the expansion of its U.S. footprint with the opening of a new Chicago office where it plans to add 150 information technology jobs over the next two years, with the goal of hiring a total of 300 positions to support IT and additional roles within the company.

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Judge denies bail for suspect in slaying of Chicago man, 71
Moline man charged in Friday's gun incident in Moline
Illinois company fined after exposing Montana workers to arsenic
Suspect in Illinois killings caught in Massachusetts
Prophetstown man arrested after shooting in Fenton

Golden Globes announce nominations to a skeptical Hollywood

Golden Globes announce nominations to a skeptical Hollywood

NEW YORK (AP) — After widespread criticism forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised award show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless went ahead announcing nominees for film and television awards on Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, along with local authorities and Amazon representatives, provides an update following tornado damage in Edwardsville and Central Illinois.

Photos: 2021 Birdies for Charity announcement

Photos: Newman Catholic and Easton Valley compete in Hip Hop Class II and Marquette Catholic competes in Hip Hop Class I at the ISDTA state meet (Dec. 1, 2021)

