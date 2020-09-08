Tuesday briefing: Deadly weekend, more rain, and Arsenal Gate closure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's back to work for many of us. And it's the start of school in Davenport. Some students will be returning to school while others will be learning from home. So be alert around schools today and watch your speed.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

As if those overnight thunderstorms weren't enough there is a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., with showers likely between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. It will be cool with a high near 59 degrees. Northeast winds at around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 53 degrees. Northeast wind at around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.