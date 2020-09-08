 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Deadly weekend, more rain, and Arsenal Gate closure
Tuesday briefing: Deadly weekend, more rain, and Arsenal Gate closure

NWS: Summary

It's back to work for many of us. And it's the start of school in Davenport. Some students will be returning to school while others will be learning from home. So be alert around schools today and watch your speed. 

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

As if those overnight thunderstorms weren't enough there is a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., with showers likely between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. It will be cool with a high near 59 degrees. Northeast winds at around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 53 degrees. Northeast wind at around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Wednesday showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 7a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., then a chance of showers after 8 a.m. Skies will be cloudy, with a high near 59 degree. Northeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night there's a 40% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 54 degrees.

Arsenal sign

This is the Rock Island gate entrance to the Arsenal. 

Rock Island Arsenal Gate closure: The Rock Island Gate will be closed today through Oct. 9 while contractors paint the railroad bridge over the Gate.

The Davenport Gate will be opened to support inbound and outbound traffic from and to Davenport and Rock Island. Left and right turns will be allowed for traffic exiting the Arsenal during normal operation.

All vehicles exiting the installation will be required to turn left toward Rock Island when the Government Bridge is closed due to barge traffic.

The Davenport Gate will maintain the same hours as the Rock Island Gate currently supports.

• Monday - Friday: 5:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. with outbound traffic only from 10:30 p.m. - midnight

• Saturday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

• Sunday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Signage on Beck and Fort Armstrong avenues will alert drivers approaching the Rock Island Gate to use the Davenport Gate.

All drivers are reminded that traffic exiting the installation has no stop sign so drivers crossing from Rock Island or Davenport may have longer wait times.

"Arsenal Traffic Only" signs will be placed at the Rock Island Viaduct and Government Bridge; other vehicular traffic will not be permitted. RIA Police will be enforcing this as necessary to ensure traffic flow. The American Discovery Trail will continue to be open to accommodate pedestrian traffic crossing the Viaduct and the Government Bridge.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number to 2,530. Of the new cases, 54 are related to an outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center, which remains under medical quarantine status with restricted movement. 

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• COVID-19 pandemic hits 6-month mark in Iowa

• U.S. labor market continues its recovery

• Iowa's state colleges combating COVID-19

• Rock Island County reaches warning level for COVID-19. If cases continue to climb, the next step is closing businesses.

• As virus cases drop, governors may gamble on bars. Again.

• As pandemic raged, roadways became speedways

• Illinois reports 1,381 new confirmed COVID-19, 8 deaths

Not all stress is the same, and how we react and respond to it is the difference between good stress and bad stress. The key to managing stress is to have a strategy to help counteract your body’s natural responses. Following are simple tips that can help you more fully enjoy your life and the people around you.

