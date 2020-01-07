Tuesday briefing: Deadly hospital fire remembered, and Moline mayor accused of 'bad mouthing' former city engineer

We're looking at another day with a high near 40 — and no snow. Then things turn colder on Wednesday. Let's get the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon with a high near 40 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 16 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 26 degrees Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Today's top headlines
Former city engineer Scott Hinton apparently left the city with acrimonious feelings toward Mayor Stephanie Acri, according to an email obtain…
Nature's Treatment of Illinois has already recorded 2,800 recreational marijuana transactions since sales began Jan. 1. The dispensary in Milan has had five days of adult-use cannabis sales; it was closed Sunday.
What we know: The Village of Orion has been looking at the Peterson building at 1000 4th St. for a new village hall.
Crime, courts and public safety news
A man accused of hijacking a SUV in June in Rock Island has taken a plea deal.
Update: LeClaire rail traffic resumed, city leaders want to talk to Canadian Pacific about train speed
Canadian Pacific has resumed rail traffic and all rail cars from Friday's derailment have been removed from the track.
Roy Porter remembers a distinct sound when he drives on Marquette Street and passes Genesis Medical Center's West campus.
Lifestyle, entertainment headlines
'This is an answered prayer': Pastor nominates Silvis woman battling cancer for gift from Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund
Since November, Mary Ann Quin has traveled from her home in Silvis to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion, Ill., on three Sundays …
Catch high-speed, flat-track motorcycle and quad racing on ice next month when the 44th annual World Championship ICE Racing Series takes over…
GENESEO — Vera Minnaert started the new year with a milestone birthday.
Today's top sports headlines
EDGINGTON — Playing for the first time in a week, the Geneseo girls' basketball team initially got more than it bargained for in Monday's non-…
Geno Stone has decided the next challenge in his football career will be as a professional.
College basketball coaches oftentimes will not always be 100 percent honest with athletes; sorry, it is a business. Several will recruit a pla…
Today's photo galleries
