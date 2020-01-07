Tuesday briefing: Deadly hospital fire remembered, and Moline mayor accused of 'bad mouthing' former city engineer

We're looking at another day with a high near 40 — and no snow. Then things turn colder on Wednesday. Let's get the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon with a high near 40 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 16 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 26 degrees Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Today's top headlines

Former city engineer accuses Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri of gossiping about him Former city engineer Scott Hinton apparently left the city with acrimonious feelings toward Mayor Stephanie Acri, according to an email obtain…

+2 Milan dispensary has had more than 2,800 recreational marijuana transactions Nature's Treatment of Illinois has already recorded 2,800 recreational marijuana transactions since sales began Jan. 1. The dispensary in Milan has had five days of adult-use cannabis sales; it was closed Sunday.

Orion may acquire new village hall What we know: The Village of Orion has been looking at the Peterson building at 1000 4th St. for a new village hall.

Crime, courts and public safety news

Man takes plea for June carjacking in Rock Island A man accused of hijacking a SUV in June in Rock Island has taken a plea deal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

+5 Volunteer, 95, remembers night of horror at Davenport hospital fire 70 years ago Roy Porter remembers a distinct sound when he drives on Marquette Street and passes Genesis Medical Center's West campus.

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

+5 'This is an answered prayer': Pastor nominates Silvis woman battling cancer for gift from Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund Since November, Mary Ann Quin has traveled from her home in Silvis to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion, Ill., on three Sundays …

World Championship ICE Racing coming to the TaxSlayer ice next month Catch high-speed, flat-track motorcycle and quad racing on ice next month when the 44th annual World Championship ICE Racing Series takes over…

Woman celebrates 104th birthday GENESEO — Vera Minnaert started the new year with a milestone birthday.

Today's top sports headlines

+4 Rockridge pushes Geneseo in first half, Leafs romp in second half EDGINGTON — Playing for the first time in a week, the Geneseo girls' basketball team initially got more than it bargained for in Monday's non-…

Hawkeye DB Stone to enter NFL draft Geno Stone has decided the next challenge in his football career will be as a professional.

Illinois recruit, not a roster filler College basketball coaches oftentimes will not always be 100 percent honest with athletes; sorry, it is a business. Several will recruit a pla…

Today's photo galleries

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.