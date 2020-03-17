Tuesday briefing: 1 dead in East Moline shooting, some voting sites may be affected by coronavirus, and waiting out the coronavirus threat

We'll see plenty of sunshine today but with it comes the chance of rain.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 47 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of rain with a low around 36 degrees.
Wednesday rain is likely with a high near 50 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday night there is a 40% chance of rain and a low around 46 degrees.
Trending headlines
Man dies after reported gunfire in East Moline, the third Quad-City shooting in the past four days
102 years ago, the Spanish flu slammed the Quad Cities. Here's what it teaches us about pandemics.
Illinois is shutting down dine-in restaurants and bars. Not all restaurants are listening.
Muscatine businesses are feeling the impact of Covid-19
Two-day St. Patrick's event still on at Kavanaugh's in Rock Island. 6,000 expected
Today's top new headlines
Tuesday's Illinois primary election may be affected in Rock Island County as numerous election judges are refusing to show up due to coronavirus concerns.
Legal experts say the governor is well within his rights to shut down businesses.
ORION — Village President James Cooper canceled the Orion Village Board meeting that was scheduled for Monday night, March 16, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The next regularly scheduled meeting is April 6.
Today's coronavirus headlines
Bettendorf, Davenport, North Scott and Pleasant Valley School Districts announced Monday that all schools will close through April 10.
Jumer's in Rock Island, bar slot machines shut down for 2 weeks due to COVID-19. Rhythm City in Davenport to close for 14 days
The parking lot at Jumer’s Casino and Hotel contained little more than one empty soda cup Monday morning.
Quad-Citians are stocking up as the threat of COVID-19 continues, leaving stores' shelves bare of some foods and household items, but there are guidelines out there to help shoppers be judicious in their purchases.
Some of the Quad-Cities' elderly population may need the help of their younger neighbors and friends.
Drue Mielke hopes he got out of Germany in time.
Jennifer Mathes was fielding calls every couple minutes Monday afternoon while also trying to keep up with breaking news bulletins that could affect her businesses.
Illinois has reported 105 cases in 15 counties, and Iowa has reported 23 in seven counties.
Today's crime, courts and public safety news
Police respond to three Quad-City gunfire incidents within 4 days
Today's sports headlines
With a long history of success on his coaching resume, Steve Ford hopes he can add to that in his next venture.
