Tuesday briefing: 1 dead in East Moline shooting, some voting sites may be affected by coronavirus, and waiting out the coronavirus threat

We'll see plenty of sunshine today but with it comes the chance of rain.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 47 degrees.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of rain with a low around 36 degrees.

Wednesday rain is likely with a high near 50 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday night there is a 40% chance of rain and a low around 46 degrees.