Tuesday briefing: Dangerous heat, Rock Island OKs water rate increase, and derecho remembered

On this date a year ago, a powerful storm called a derecho tore through Iowa leaving behind millions of dollars in destruction. Today's forecast is much less violatile, but still packs a punch in the form of heat and humidity.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

The Quad-City region is under a heat advisory from noon until 7 p.m., tonight. According to the advisory:

"Heat-index values of 100 to 106 degrees can be expected over portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur."

The weather service advises you drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Also young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Also, when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees with heat-index values as high as 106 degrees.