Tuesday briefing: COVID-19 style wedding at Augie, special graduations in Rockridge, Geneseo, and that darn cat
NWS: Summary

Today will be another summer-like day with lots of sunshine and a chance of showers. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.

There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. on Wednesday Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Showers are likely Wednesday night. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

A Flood Warning continues for the Rock River in Moline until Wednesday night.

The Rock is currently at 12.2 feet and slowly falling. Flood stage is 12 feet.  Minor flooding is occurring. The Rock is expected to rise to 12.3 feet today then fall below flood stage Wednesday night.

Coronavirus logo

• Amid pandemic, sweeping changes to November election in Illinois

• Iowa father, 35, recovering after nearly dying of COVID-19

• Iowa's COVID-19 death count jumps by 26 to 444

• Couple celebrates COVID-19-style wedding at Augustana College

• Diocese of Davenport churches slowly begin to open - first, for private prayer

• Quad-City kids create car wash art

• Understanding the Fed’s interest rate agenda

• Having faith: Churches opening a mixed bag of decisions

• Bettendorf couple to match next $50,000 donated to disaster fund with $2 for $150,000 more

• Child care on pace for mass May 29 reopening

Couple celebrates COVID-19-style wedding at Augustana College

Kirby Stockwell and Chris Wilson were married COVID-19 style at Augustana College Sunday in Rock Island. Stockwell, from the Class of 2017, and Wilson, from the Class of 2018, stayed outdoors while friends and family of the bride watched from their cars and Wilson’s family, in Europe, watched via a Zoom call.

EWOLDT: Everything on the farm is growing

EWOLDT: Everything on the farm is growing

Sunday was the kind of day that you can almost hear the corn growing. It’s hot and humid, and we just had a good half inch of rain. It sure is good to see the sunshine, though. I have had enough of those grey days that just seem to drag on forever.

A wedding at Augustana, COVID style

Video captures sounds of fatal Rock Island shooting

The Limestone footbridge

A COVID-19-style wedding

Photos: Quad-Citians visiting loved ones for Memorial Day

Photos: Rockridge holds a drive-in graduation ceremony