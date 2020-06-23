Tuesday briefing: Cooler today, Illinois readies for Phase 4, and luxury apartments open in Davenport

-
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible before 11 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.
Flood Warnings are in effect on several area rivers and streams including:
• Cedar River near Conesville until further notice. The Cedar is at 11.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday and continue rising to 16 feet Saturday. At 15.5 feet, water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.
• Iowa River at Wapello until further notice.The Iowa is at 18.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 21 feet. No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. The Iowa is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday and continue rising to 24.2 feet Sunday. At 22 feet, water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. The Wapsi is at 10.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. No flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday and continue rising to 13 feet Sunday. At 13 feet, water affects many residences along the river.
Widespread dust from Sahara reaches Puerto Rico
18-year-old man charged in Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley burglaries
The Reserve at the City's Edge, a luxury apartment complex, opens in Davenport
Cyclosporiasis cases reported across Illinois
Davenport police investigate report of gunfire at Kimberly, Division on Monday evening
SPRINGFIELD — Restaurants across the state are set to open for indoor dining Friday among other additions to allowable activities under the state’s Restore Illinois plan. The state released new guidance for reopening businesses Monday.
What started as just an effort to make 25,000 plastic protective face shields for hospitals and healthcare facilities in areas like the Quad-Cities where John Deere has factories, grew into something far larger.
After breaking ground a year ago, the first of seven apartment buildings and a clubhouse have opened in a community called The Reserve at the City's Edge off Davenport's North Brady Street.
Davenport police investigate report of gunfire at Kimberly, Division on Monday evening
An 18-year-old Pleasant Valley man has been charged in a spate of burglaries in Bettendorf.
While the third annual Levitt AMP Galva Music Series was postponed this year due to COVID-19, several bands from across the nation will still perform online throughout the summer through the Levitt AMP Virtual Music Series, co-presented by the Levitt Foundation in partnership with Levitt AMP communities, including Galva.
Black Hawk College alumna Zenaida Landeros is the new executive director of the Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Foundation.
Davenport: Outdoor commencement will be July 19 at Brady Street Stadium
There is a very good chance that the next Augustana College men's basketball coach will have some sort of ties to the school.
After watching ESPN’s 30 for 30 segment on major league baseball’s mythic 1998 home run chase, I’ve edged a little closer to the idea of opening the doors of baseball’s Hall of Fame to Sammy Sosa.
Fueled by a sense of empowerment that had been growing for weeks, Ceyair Wright opened his Twitter app the night of June 17. He had something to say, and, as one of the top uncommitted football recruits in Southern California, he would have no problem corralling an audience once he sent the alert. "8:46 am tmr," he thumbed into his iPhone, accentuating the tweet with a black heart emoji. ...
