Tuesday briefing: Cooler today, Illinois readies for Phase 4, and luxury apartments open in Davenport

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible before 11 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.

Flood Warnings are in effect on several area rivers and streams including:

• Cedar River near Conesville until further notice. The Cedar is at 11.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday and continue rising to 16 feet Saturday. At 15.5 feet, water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.