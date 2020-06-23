You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday briefing: Cooler today, Illinois readies for Phase 4, and luxury apartments open in Davenport
Tuesday briefing: Cooler today, Illinois readies for Phase 4, and luxury apartments open in Davenport

NWS: Summary

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible before 11 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.

High water sign

Flood Warnings are in effect on several area rivers and streams including:

• Cedar River near Conesville until further notice. The Cedar is at 11.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday and continue rising to 16 feet Saturday. At 15.5 feet, water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.

• Iowa River at Wapello until further notice.The Iowa is at 18.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 21 feet. No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. The Iowa is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday and continue rising to 24.2 feet Sunday. At 22 feet, water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.

• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. The Wapsi is at 10.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. No flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday and continue rising to 13 feet Sunday. At 13 feet, water affects many residences along the river.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• State releases Phase 4 guidance as hospitalization numbers continue to decline

• In-person concerts move to an online, virtual series

• 'It's the least we can do to help': Deere & Co. manufactured and distributed 400,000 face shields

• Telegraph Road Kwik Shop shut down; employee tests positive for COVID-19

• Midwest gambling faces long odds as COVID-19 turns tables

In-person concerts move to an online, virtual series

In-person concerts move to an online, virtual series

While the third annual Levitt AMP Galva Music Series was postponed this year due to COVID-19, several bands from across the nation will still perform online throughout the summer through the Levitt AMP Virtual Music Series, co-presented by the Levitt Foundation in partnership with Levitt AMP communities, including Galva.

Amid the protests, college football players, and top recruits, find their voices truly matter

Amid the protests, college football players, and top recruits, find their voices truly matter

Fueled by a sense of empowerment that had been growing for weeks, Ceyair Wright opened his Twitter app the night of June 17. He had something to say, and, as one of the top uncommitted football recruits in Southern California, he would have no problem corralling an audience once he sent the alert. "8:46 am tmr," he thumbed into his iPhone, accentuating the tweet with a black heart emoji. ...

Photos: Oscar Mayer through the years

