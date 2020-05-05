You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday briefing: Cool and wet, Moline cop with COVID downplays virus, and police seeking gunman in Moline home invasion
alert featured

Tuesday briefing: Cool and wet, Moline cop with COVID downplays virus, and police seeking gunman in Moline home invasion

NWS: Summary

We're looking at a cold and wet Cinco de Mayo. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Look for occasional showers today with a high near 50 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight showers are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 61 degrees and a low around 43 degrees.

East Moline City Council to decide lien issue Thursday

If the battle of the East Moline City Council's ordinance to collect two liens on the Hope Creek Cares Center property plus compounded interest since 1984 were a game, most would say it's gone into overtime. Or would that be double overtime?

+9
Sewer project aims for cleaner river

As the Mississippi River reached record flood levels a year ago, so much storm water infiltrated the sanitary sewer lines leading to the Davenport sewage treatment plant that operators had to ratchet down the gate that lets water in.

Moline police officer with COVID-19 says he would take the virus over 'strep throat, chest cold or the flu'

Moline police officer Pat Moody

A Moline police officer is downplaying symptoms of the coronavirus after testing positive for the disease, saying he'd choose the virus over a chest cold any day.

Officer Pat Moody made the announcement Sunday on his Facebook page and said his mild symptoms are reason for opening the country back up. Moody said he was tested Friday for coronavirus.

Several Moline city employees complained at the end of March that the city wasn't doing enough to protect them against the spread of coronavirus. Read more.

More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities

Coronavirus logo

• COVID-19 claims two more victims in Rock Island County

• Between 70-94% of students are engaged in online learning, Iowa Quad-Cities superintendents say

• Aledo will resume Corona Cruise this Wednesday, May 6

• Bettendorf parents to decide what to do about trip

• Virus response not political, Iowa Gov. Reynolds says

• Visit Quad Cities launches new website for residents, tourists

• Immigrant who worked Tyson's Dakota City plant for 37 years succumbs to COVID-19

