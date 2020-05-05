Tuesday briefing: Cool and wet, Moline cop with COVID downplays virus, and police seeking gunman in Moline home invasion

We're looking at a cold and wet Cinco de Mayo. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for occasional showers today with a high near 50 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight showers are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 61 degrees and a low around 43 degrees.
If the battle of the East Moline City Council's ordinance to collect two liens on the Hope Creek Cares Center property plus compounded interest since 1984 were a game, most would say it's gone into overtime. Or would that be double overtime?
As the Mississippi River reached record flood levels a year ago, so much storm water infiltrated the sanitary sewer lines leading to the Davenport sewage treatment plant that operators had to ratchet down the gate that lets water in.
Niabi Zoo has welcomed the birth of more offspring with the announcement that four Smallwood’s anole lizards have hatched.
Moline police officer with COVID-19 says he would take the virus over 'strep throat, chest cold or the flu'
A Moline police officer is downplaying symptoms of the coronavirus after testing positive for the disease, saying he'd choose the virus over a chest cold any day.
Officer Pat Moody made the announcement Sunday on his Facebook page and said his mild symptoms are reason for opening the country back up. Moody said he was tested Friday for coronavirus.
Several Moline city employees complained at the end of March that the city wasn't doing enough to protect them against the spread of coronavirus. Read more.
The Moline Police Department is looking for a gunman who forced his way into a home in late April.
A Lowden, Iowa, couple have been identified as the victims of a fatal motorcycle crash in Clinton County.
Karima Rangel believes everything happens for a reason.
One of the hallmarks of Rockridge softball during John Nelson's tenure as head coach has been the program's constant ability to replace gradua…
The cancellation of the 2020 prep baseball season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic denied area seniors a last chance to display their diamond skills and end their high school careers on their own terms.
