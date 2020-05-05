Tuesday briefing: Cool and wet, Moline cop with COVID downplays virus, and police seeking gunman in Moline home invasion

Today's top news headlines

East Moline City Council to decide lien issue Thursday If the battle of the East Moline City Council's ordinance to collect two liens on the Hope Creek Cares Center property plus compounded interest since 1984 were a game, most would say it's gone into overtime. Or would that be double overtime?

+9 Sewer project aims for cleaner river As the Mississippi River reached record flood levels a year ago, so much storm water infiltrated the sanitary sewer lines leading to the Davenport sewage treatment plant that operators had to ratchet down the gate that lets water in.

+2 There are four new lizard hatchlings at Niabi Zoo Niabi Zoo has welcomed the birth of more offspring with the announcement that four Smallwood’s anole lizards have hatched.

Moline police officer with COVID-19 says he would take the virus over 'strep throat, chest cold or the flu'

A Moline police officer is downplaying symptoms of the coronavirus after testing positive for the disease, saying he'd choose the virus over a chest cold any day.

Officer Pat Moody made the announcement Sunday on his Facebook page and said his mild symptoms are reason for opening the country back up. Moody said he was tested Friday for coronavirus.