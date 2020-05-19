Tuesday briefing: Cool and cloudy, rare disease linked to COVID-19 found in Iowa, and Moline hires city administrator

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today will be cloudy with a high near 63 degrees. There is a 20% chance of showers. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight there's a 20% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

A Flood Warning remains in effect until Saturday night for the Rock River in Moline. The Rock is currently at 13.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The Rock is expected to rise to 13.9 feet Wednesday, then fall below flood stage Saturday night. At 14 feet — Major Flood Stage — water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.