Tuesday briefing: Cool and cloudy, rare disease linked to COVID-19 found in Iowa, and Moline hires city administrator
Tuesday briefing: Cool and cloudy, rare disease linked to COVID-19 found in Iowa, and Moline hires city administrator

051820-qc-standalone-jg-10.JPG

Nora Brennan 3, of Davenport uses her umbrella to block the rain while out for a walk with her family at Sunderbruch Park in Davenport, May 18, 2020.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /
NWS: Cloudy

Today will be cloudy with a high near 63 degrees. There is a 20% chance of showers. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight there's a 20% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

NWS: Flooding

A Flood Warning remains in effect until Saturday night for the Rock River in Moline. The Rock is currently at 13.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The Rock is expected to rise to 13.9 feet Wednesday, then fall below flood stage Saturday night. At 14 feet — Major Flood Stage — water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.

NWS: Rain

Coronavirus logo

• Thomson removed as quarantine site

• Health officials: Life not back to normal yet

• Vander Vending accuses competitor of using COVID to steal customers

• Reynolds: Prioritize both health and economy in coronavirus pandemic

• Rare disease linked to coronavirus in children found in Cedar Rapids, hospital officials confirm

• Back to work and busy, Bettendorf hair salon is booked up

Davenport Speedway opening was "crazy'' and "awesome''

Davenport Speedway opening was "crazy'' and "awesome''

When the local auto racing season finally got going Friday night at Davenport Speedway, there was a great deal of speculation over how many cars would be in action on the quarter-mile dirt oval at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

Today's photo gallery: Rainy days and Mondays

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo cancelled its Fourth of July "Thrill on the Hill" fireworks show last year due to inclement weather.

