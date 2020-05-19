Tuesday briefing: Cool and cloudy, rare disease linked to COVID-19 found in Iowa, and Moline hires city administrator

Today will be cloudy with a high near 63 degrees. There is a 20% chance of showers. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there's a 20% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
A Flood Warning remains in effect until Saturday night for the Rock River in Moline. The Rock is currently at 13.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The Rock is expected to rise to 13.9 feet Wednesday, then fall below flood stage Saturday night. At 14 feet — Major Flood Stage — water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.
New Yorker becomes Moline's third city admin since early 2019
Safety comes first in long-term, capital-project plans for Bettendorf Schools.
A Rock Island vending machine business is considering legal action after accusing a competitor of hampering its business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tiny park at the corner of 11th and Mound streets in the Village of East Davenport has been private property for decades, but it's been used at the public's pleasure.
Watch now: Moline organization ‘makes hope soar,’ invites community to craft birdhouses for people affected by cancer
The Living Proof Exhibit offers the therapeutic benefits of the arts to those impacted by cancer. Now, the community can help its cause with its latest efforts: creating birdhouses.
The City of Davenport will not open Dohse, Fejervery and Annie Wittenmyer pools and aquatic centers this summer.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Two young patients with a rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 illness in children are being treated in a Cedar Rapids hospital, The Gazette learned Monday.
When the local auto racing season finally got going Friday night at Davenport Speedway, there was a great deal of speculation over how many cars would be in action on the quarter-mile dirt oval at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
I must say up front that I have been a big believer, some would say fan, of Michael Jordan for some time. For the record, I followed the Bulls from Day One, and have been a fan long enough to know how they got their nickname.
The Iowa football program continued to reel in recruits for the class of 2021 with the addition Monday night of a Chicago area defensive lineman.
