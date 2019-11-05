{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Snow

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service you need to know to start your day.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

Tonight there's a chance of rain and snow before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will become north in the afternoon.

There's a chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., a chance of snow between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of flurries after 5 a.m. North winds around 10 mph, will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

• Seven day forecast

Related reading:

• If you haven't dug out your snow thrower yet ... the time is now

• Credit Island in Davenport has reopened however the recreational trail between Marquette Street and Credit Island will remain closed until river levels fall below 14.5 feet and the area can be cleared of debris. Water remains over portions of the riverfront walk between LeClaire Park and Marquette Street but the walking path should reopen later this week, according to the city of Davenport. The river is forecast to fall to about 13 feet by Veterans Day.

Area river levels

Today's top headlines

Crime/courts and public safety headlines

Top sports headlines

Today's entertainment headlines

Today's top business news

Today's top photo gallery

Final Score, Pleasant Valley 3, Bettendorf 0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-20). Spartans head to 5A state tournament at Pleasant Valley High School, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments