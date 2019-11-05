Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service you need to know to start your day.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
Tonight there's a chance of rain and snow before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will become north in the afternoon.
There's a chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., a chance of snow between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of flurries after 5 a.m. North winds around 10 mph, will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
• Credit Island in Davenport has reopened however the recreational trail between Marquette Street and Credit Island will remain closed until river levels fall below 14.5 feet and the area can be cleared of debris. Water remains over portions of the riverfront walk between LeClaire Park and Marquette Street but the walking path should reopen later this week, according to the city of Davenport. The river is forecast to fall to about 13 feet by Veterans Day.
ROCK ISLAND -- Rock Island County Board Vice Chair Mia Mayberry has resigned from the board, effective immediately, and her father, former Roc…
Two members of the Davenport School Board, including the president, acknowledged having conflicts of interest in the sale of Lincoln School, b…
Rock Island-Milan stakeholders can share their opinions on the school district at three special events planned in November as part of superint…
A Mercer County man faces burglary charges in the theft of firearms near Viola, Ill.
CAMBRIDGE – A Kewanee man charged with aggravated battery to a child will see his charges move forward in Henry County Circuit Court following…
Sterling Police officials have released the names of the man and woman found dead Sunday inside a home.
Moline led this year's All-Western Big 6 Conference girls' swim team with five selections after the Maroons repeated as champions Saturday. It…
DAVENPORT – Darci Lynne Farmer, 2017 winner of NBC's “America's Got Talent,” is coming to the Adler Theatre in Davenport at 7 p.m. Saturday, …
DAVENPORT — After just one performance of its last production, David Mamet's "Oleanna," New Ground Theatre decided to cancel its remaining per…
ROCK ISLAND — It was a simple mission he faced on that frozen January day nearly four decades ago.
Today's top photo gallery Final Score, Pleasant Valley 3, Bettendorf 0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-20). Spartans head to 5A state tournament at Pleasant Valley High School, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
110419-qct-spt-bett-pv-vball-01.jpg
Pleasant Valley celebrates after winning the Class 5A regional final against Bettendorf on Monday night at Pleasant Valley High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
110419-qct-spt-bett-pv-vball-02.jpg
Pleasant Valley celebrates after winning the Class 5A regional final against Bettendorf, at Pleasant Valley High School, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
110419-qct-spt-bett-pv-vball-03.jpg
Pleasant Valley celebrates after winning the Class 5A regional final against Bettendorf, at Pleasant Valley High School, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
110419-qct-spt-bett-pv-vball-04.jpg
Pleasant Valley celebrates after winning the Class 5A regional final against Bettendorf, at Pleasant Valley High School, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
110419-qct-spt-bett-pv-vball-05.jpg
Pleasant Valley celebrates after winning the Class 5A regional final against Bettendorf on Monday night at Pleasant Valley High School.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
110419-qct-spt-bett-pv-vball-06.jpg
Fans storm the court after Pleasant Valley wins the Class 5A regional final against Bettendorf, at Pleasant Valley High School, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
110419-qct-spt-bett-pv-vball-07.jpg
Pleasant Valley wins the Class 5A regional final against Bettendorf, at Pleasant Valley High School, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
110419-qct-spt-bett-pv-vball-08.jpg
Pleasant Valley' Kaitlyn Morgan (18) goes for the kill while Bettendorf's Kaalyn Petersen (9) attempting to block during the Class 5A regional final at Pleasant Valley High School, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
110419-qct-spt-bett-pv-vball-09.jpg
Pleasant Valley' Erica Brohm (5) goes for the kill while playing against Bettendorf during the Class 5A regional final at Pleasant Valley High School, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
110419-qct-spt-bett-pv-vball-10.jpg
Pleasant Valley's Erica Brohm (5) tries to hit around the block of Bettendorf's Kaalyn Petersen (9) during the Class 5A regional final at Pleasant Valley High School on Monday night.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
110419-qct-spt-bett-pv-vball-11.jpg
Pleasant Valley' Kaitlyn Morgan (18) goes for the kill against Bettendorf during the Class 5A regional final at Pleasant Valley High School, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
110419-qct-spt-bett-pv-vball-12.jpg
Bettendorf's Riley Deere (22) celebrates after a play against Pleasant Valley during the Class 5A regional final at Pleasant Valley High School, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
110419-qct-spt-bett-pv-vball-13.jpg
Bettendorf's Maggie Erpelding (13) goes for a kill against Pleasant Valley during the Class 5A regional final at Pleasant Valley High School, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
110419-qct-spt-bett-pv-vball-14.jpg
Pleasant Valley' (8) goes for the kill while Bettendorf's Kaalyn Petersen (9) attempting to block during the Class 5A regional final at Pleasant Valley High School, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
110419-qct-spt-bett-pv-vball-15.jpg
Bettendorf's Annie Stotlar (4) goes for a kill against Pleasant Valley during the Class 5A regional final at Pleasant Valley High School, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
110419-qct-spt-bett-pv-vball-16.jpg
Bettendorf celebrates after a play against Pleasant Valley during the Class 5A regional final at Pleasant Valley High School, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
110419-qct-spt-bett-pv-vball-17.jpg
