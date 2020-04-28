Tuesday briefing: Changing weather picture, bridge readies for final arch pieces, and 2 additional COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Showers and thunderstorms are on tap for later today, some of which could be severe. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

There is a risk for severe storms over the entire area this afternoon and very early this evening, as a strong storm system moves over the region, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service. Severe storms today will bring the threat of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes from noon to about 8 p.m., as storms move from Iowa into Illinois. Initially, storms will be scattered in nature, but they are expected to form into a line as they push through Illinois late this afternoon.

Be alert to a quickly changing weather picture.

Showers and thunderstorms in the Quad-Cities proper are possible after 2 p.m. The high will be near 72 degrees with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees.