Tuesday briefing: Changing weather picture, bridge readies for final arch pieces, and 2 additional COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County
Tuesday briefing: Changing weather picture, bridge readies for final arch pieces, and 2 additional COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County

A platform is placed under the connection point of the arches for the new Iowa-bound span of the I-74 bridge. The platform created a work area for the use of cables to move the four arch legs as needed to accommodate the final pieces — the keystone segments.

Showers and thunderstorms are on tap for later today, some of which could be severe. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

There is a risk for severe storms over the entire area this afternoon and very early this evening, as a strong storm system moves over the region, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service. Severe storms today will bring the threat of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes from noon to about 8 p.m., as storms move from Iowa into Illinois. Initially, storms will be scattered in nature, but they are expected to form into a line as they push through Illinois late this afternoon.

Be alert to a quickly changing weather picture.

Showers and thunderstorms in the Quad-Cities proper are possible after 2 p.m. The high will be near 72 degrees with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The chance of precipitation is 80%. 

Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees.

Wednesday showers are likely. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 56 degrees. North winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday night there's a 30% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 44 degrees. North winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities

• Rock Island County marks first day with two COVID-19 deaths

• Pritzker blasts GOP rep’s lawsuit, says 2 downstate counties have highest death rates

• $86 toilet paper triggers Iowa’s first price-gouging lawsuit

• Iowa to partially reopen most counties, despite virus surge

• Quad-City public schools face financial uncertainty as they try to measure the costs of COVID-19

• Bettendorf seniors form a parade at the school

• Davenport Schools reconsider decision on making classes voluntary

• After COVID-19 recovery, first responders get back to work

• Virus is expected to reduce meat selection and raise prices

• 'You are a miracle': Home care is new front in virus fight

• Pork producers need federal help, Iowa officials say

Scott County's fourth COVID-19 death gives Quad-Cities 10
Scott County's fourth COVID-19 death gives Quad-Cities 10

The Quad-Cities reached 10 deaths from COVID-19 Friday with the fourth death in Scott County, a person between the ages of 61-80. Rock Island County has six.

“I would like to express my sincere sympathy to the family and friends of this resident,” Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department said. “While we recognize the severity of COVID-19 in our community, it still stops us all when we lose a member of our community.”

