Tuesday briefing: Changing weather picture, bridge readies for final arch pieces, and 2 additional COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County

Showers and thunderstorms are on tap for later today, some of which could be severe. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
There is a risk for severe storms over the entire area this afternoon and very early this evening, as a strong storm system moves over the region, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service. Severe storms today will bring the threat of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes from noon to about 8 p.m., as storms move from Iowa into Illinois. Initially, storms will be scattered in nature, but they are expected to form into a line as they push through Illinois late this afternoon.
Be alert to a quickly changing weather picture.
Showers and thunderstorms in the Quad-Cities proper are possible after 2 p.m. The high will be near 72 degrees with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees.
Wednesday showers are likely. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 56 degrees. North winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night there's a 30% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 44 degrees. North winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Trending headlines
Don't think it's safe to return to work as Iowa re-opens? That's a 'voluntary quit' and you'll lose unemployment benefits
'Sure, it sounds unfair. But there's nothing illegal about it': How residents of Quad Cities trailer parks are getting pinched by real estate empires
Moline School Board
Epenesa vows to 'never forget' draft drop
Davenport Schools reconsider decision on making classes voluntary
Today's top news headlines
A second massive crane is joining the collection on the Mississippi River work zone for the new Interstate 74 bridge.
More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
Update: The name of the driver of a vehicle struck Saturday by a train in Whiteside County has been released.
The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has released more details about the shooting Saturday night involving two Rock Island police officers.
A Sunday morning fire damaged a Moline home, but no injuries were reported.
Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines
A revamped-format “Biggest Loser,” the television reality series in which people compete at weight loss, will return for another season.
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has recorded a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of children’s favorite Thomas the Tank Engine.
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown everyone's plans into disarray, including those of the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department.
Today's photo galleries
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.