Tuesday briefing: Bustos' pot vote angers some, Bettendorf stays with hybrid schooling, and COVID-19 claims another 10 in Q-C
Tuesday briefing: Bustos' pot vote angers some, Bettendorf stays with hybrid schooling, and COVID-19 claims another 10 in Q-C

NWS: Summary

We're looking at a slight warm up on Wednesday and Thursday with the possibility of a winter storm, complete with snow, later Friday and early Saturday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 30 degrees. 

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.

NWS: Storm

Orange Blossom Quilt Shop coming to Silvis

Orange Blossom Quilt Shop coming to Silvis

It’s December amid a pandemic, but the City of Silvis is still announcing new businesses coming to town.

At last Tuesday’s City Council meeting further expansion was announced as development agreements were approved or amended.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• State changes method of recording COVID-related deaths

• Pritzker says state ‘long way’ from exiting COVID-19 ‘danger zone’

• House civil judiciary committee opens inquiry into LaSalle Veterans’ Home deaths

• Emergency personnel, food plant workers, educators in state’s second phase for vaccine distribution

• COVID-19 claims another 10 lives in the Quad-City area

• Health chief: Virus vaccine plan 'constantly in progress'

• Iowa virus death toll remains high with 35 more added

Trump awards Gable Presidential Medal of Freedom

Trump awards Gable Presidential Medal of Freedom

The medal is the nation’s highest civilian honor and is awarded to people who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to its culture or to other significant endeavors.

Memories of integrated Moline neighborhood in the '60s

Memories of integrated Moline neighborhood in the '60s

As she read the Quad-City Times series on Black in the Quad-Cities, Ann Showalter thought back to growing up in Moline in the relatively integrated neighborhood in which she lived in the 1960s, the area around Garfield Elementary School.

Top photo gallery: Historic Centennial Bridge

