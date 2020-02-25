You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tuesday briefing: Brunt of winter storm to miss Q-C, state's attorney candidates, and number of cats, pit bulls up at shelter
View Comments
alert featured

Tuesday briefing: Brunt of winter storm to miss Q-C, state's attorney candidates, and number of cats, pit bulls up at shelter

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Snowfall

A good Tuesday to all. Feeling a bit cheated the winter storm that was heading our way shifted south and east meaning the Quad-City metro area is no longer going to get that 8 inches of snow that everyone was talking about yesterday? Joke all you want, but I (and my back) will take that less than an inch now in the forecast.

Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

A winter storm advisory is in effect for Mercer and Henry counties in Illinois from 3 p.m. until noon Wednesday with 1 to 3 inches of snow forecasted. 

As for the Quad-Cities proper, there's a chance of rain and snow before noon, a slight chance of rain between noon and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight there's a chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 27 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

For Wednesday there is a 20% chance of snow before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 32 degrees. It will be breezy with a north wind 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 17 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Today's photo gallery: Davenport North beats Muscatine in class 4A substate

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News