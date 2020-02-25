Tuesday briefing: Brunt of winter storm to miss Q-C, state's attorney candidates, and number of cats, pit bulls up at shelter

A good Tuesday to all. Feeling a bit cheated the winter storm that was heading our way shifted south and east meaning the Quad-City metro area is no longer going to get that 8 inches of snow that everyone was talking about yesterday? Joke all you want, but I (and my back) will take that less than an inch now in the forecast.
Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
A winter storm advisory is in effect for Mercer and Henry counties in Illinois from 3 p.m. until noon Wednesday with 1 to 3 inches of snow forecasted.
As for the Quad-Cities proper, there's a chance of rain and snow before noon, a slight chance of rain between noon and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight there's a chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 27 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
For Wednesday there is a 20% chance of snow before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 32 degrees. It will be breezy with a north wind 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 17 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Trending stories
Today's top news headlines
In a forum, Democratic candidates for Rock Island County State's Attorney field questions about grand juries, fatal force incidents
The four Democratic candidates for the Rock Island County State's Attorney's participated in a question-and-answer session Monday night at Rock Island's Martin Luther King Center.
The Rock Island County Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, to discuss and vote on the proposed sale of Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.
The number of cats and pit bulls brought into the Rock Island County animal shelter dramatically increased in 2019.
Crime, courts and public safety news
BARSTOW — A man was arrested Monday after a standoff with officers from the Moline Police Department and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Looking for something to do this week? Here are 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities.
Once again I find myself working the apocalypse beat.
Barley & Rye Bistro in downtown Moline shuttered its doors Monday.
Today's top sports headlines
DEKALB — After another smothering defensive performance and a 20-point effort from senior Sidney Garrett, the Riverdale girls basketball team is headed to state for the first time.
ALEDO — A team that averaged just more than 42 points per game, the Alleman Pioneers figured things out at the right time.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery doesn’t spend any time talking to his players about where they are situated in the Big Ten standings.
Today's photo gallery: Davenport North beats Muscatine in class 4A substate