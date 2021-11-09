Tuesday briefing: Brothers organize informational picket, kids get vaccines in Rock Island, and arrest made in fatal Moline hit-and-run

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.
Wednesday brings a 40% chance of rain after noon. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 59 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night rain is likely with a low around 45 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will become west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Update: Man killed after car drives into Mississippi River identified
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Moline
Social Security: Need a standardized benefit verification letter? Get it online
Peoria Diocese school superintendent: 'Never our intention to close Alleman'
Week 3 of the Deere strike: A tentative agreement struck down
Construction of new juvenile detention space could now account for nearly one-third of the roughly $33.6 million Scott County will receive in federal COVID-19 rescue dollars, according to a tentative spending plan.
More than 50 of UAW picketers lined John Deere Place waving homemade signs at honking cars on Monday afternoon, Day 26 of the strike, outside the headquarters of Deere & Co. in Moline.
Don Doucette will retire July 1 when his contract ends. He has been the chancellor since 2011.
Two juveniles were taken into custody Monday night after the stolen vehicle they were in collided with two other vehicles in Davenport.
An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday in Moline.
A Moline man was arrested Friday on five counts of possessing child pornography featuring a victim under 13-years-old.
Denzell Wisdom took a seat in the Rock Island County Health Department's basement COVID-19 vaccination clinic just after 11:45 a.m. Monday.