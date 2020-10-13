 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: Breezy today, Man charged with attempted child abduction in Rock Island, and Moline-CV gets ready for more students
alert featured

Tuesday briefing: Breezy today, Man charged with attempted child abduction in Rock Island, and Moline-CV gets ready for more students

NWS: Summary

Winds gusting up to 35 mph and low humidity levels will combine to create a very high risk of field fires again today. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be sunny and breezy with a high near 71 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 47 degrees. A south wind  between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

• Rock Island Gate to reopen today

Arsenal sign

This is the Rock Island gate entrance to the Arsenal. 

The Rock Island Gate on Arsenal Island will return to use at 5:30 a.m. today. All morning Rock Island Arsenal inbound and outbound traffic will be directed to the Rock Island Gate beginning at that time. The Davenport Gate will revert to use for outbound traffic only 2-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Outbound RIA traffic using the Davenport Gate are required to turn right only.

stop

The traffic signals at Locust and Iowa streets in Davenport will likely remain flashing red for several days, according to the Davenport Police Department, while replacement parts are ordered. The signal controller and hardware were struck by gunfire during a shots fired incident on October 9.

Aledo OKs revitalization loan for former Gun Report building

Aledo OKs revitalization loan for former Gun Report building

The former Gun Report building in Aledo’s downtown, 110 South College Avenue, was recently purchased by Louis Powell. His request for $150,000 from the city through the Downtown Revitalization Program Loan Agreement was approved Oct. 5. The work will be completed in three phases — the city agreed to $50,000 per phase. The total costs for the work are projected to be $650,000. Work includes roof replacement, windows, masonry repairs, electrical upgrades, HVAC, plumbing, and fire suppression/sprinkler.

Moline-CV gets ready for more students

Moline-CV gets ready for more students

As Moline-Coal Valley schools round out the final week of first quarter, Superintendent Rachel Savage said the district is preparing to welcome back just under 300 full remote students for in-person hybrid instruction for second quarter.

More on Coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• COVID-19 claims another life Monday, Rock Island County death toll reaches 90

• Bouncing back in times of uncertainty

• Iowa tops 100,000 coronavirus cases as Trump plans rally

• Illinois Rep. Bost says he's recovering from COVID-19

• 2 WIU housing professionals honored for COVID-19 response

