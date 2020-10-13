Tuesday briefing: Breezy today, Man charged with attempted child abduction in Rock Island, and Moline-CV gets ready for more students

Winds gusting up to 35 mph and low humidity levels will combine to create a very high risk of field fires again today. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny and breezy with a high near 71 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 47 degrees. A south wind between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
• Rock Island Gate to reopen today
The Rock Island Gate on Arsenal Island will return to use at 5:30 a.m. today. All morning Rock Island Arsenal inbound and outbound traffic will be directed to the Rock Island Gate beginning at that time. The Davenport Gate will revert to use for outbound traffic only 2-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Outbound RIA traffic using the Davenport Gate are required to turn right only.
The traffic signals at Locust and Iowa streets in Davenport will likely remain flashing red for several days, according to the Davenport Police Department, while replacement parts are ordered. The signal controller and hardware were struck by gunfire during a shots fired incident on October 9.
The former Gun Report building in Aledo’s downtown, 110 South College Avenue, was recently purchased by Louis Powell. His request for $150,000 from the city through the Downtown Revitalization Program Loan Agreement was approved Oct. 5. The work will be completed in three phases — the city agreed to $50,000 per phase. The total costs for the work are projected to be $650,000. Work includes roof replacement, windows, masonry repairs, electrical upgrades, HVAC, plumbing, and fire suppression/sprinkler.
As Moline-Coal Valley schools round out the final week of first quarter, Superintendent Rachel Savage said the district is preparing to welcome back just under 300 full remote students for in-person hybrid instruction for second quarter.
Michael Carr lives in an idyllic pink house on the cul-de-sac of a short, 11-house block in Rock Island known as McMillan Court.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and there are currently no suspects as of noon Monday.
The money was given to counties to help offset the costs of running elections during a global pandemic, with Scott County receiving $286,870.
SHERRARD, Ill. — The year 2020 will be remembered for a lot of things — mostly the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying mayhem — that most people will want to forget.
Iowa will play two of its upcoming Big Ten football games on Fridays and Illinois will kick off the season on a Friday night, the Big Ten announced this morning.
IOWA CITY – He prefers to avoid discussing details, but Jack Koerner doesn’t take a moment for granted these days.
