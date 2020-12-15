Tuesday briefing: Big changes coming on I-74, Rock Island holds line on taxes, and Augustana shows off new natatorium

Cloudy and cold are the weather words today. Here is the latest from the National Weather Service.
Today will be cloudy with a high near 29 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Wednesday will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 22 degrees.
The city of Rock Island has reversed course and will not increase the tax rate after proposing a property tax hike of 6.24% last month.
City council members on Monday voted to increase rates by 1% for full season slip rates in 2021.
The Bettendorf City Council is expected to approve a resolution Tuesday to buy a 1.9-acre parcel west of Middle Road between 53rd and Hopewell avenues to use as a storm water detention area, thereby reducing flooding.
Graffiti attack on Temple Emanuel comes before first night of Hanukkah, days before seminar on white power
The graffiti was a clear and disturbing message for those familiar with more recent attacks on Jewish people.
In 2018, Joshua Steven Ennis, 38, explained to a federal judge that while he wants to be a good person, he does not know how to do it since his parents were alcoholics and the prisons he has been in offered nothing but violence and drugs.
Braetan DeHamer, a 17-year-old Sherrard High School junior, loves bringing joy to those who stop to see his Christmas lights display at his Fyre Lake home. He’s using it as a platform to collect charitable donations.
ATKINSON – Ryan and Lola Rahn know the joy of giving and they share that joy with children in foster care.
Recipe roundup: Figuring out what to make for dinner between Thanksgiving and the New Year isn't always easy. Here's some help. Also, tips for…
The wait for winter sports in Illinois continues.
ALEDO — When the seven senior members of the 2019-20 Mercer County girls' basketball squad graduated this past spring, they moved on having ta…
Without the opportunity to compete right now, Augustana College swimmers have found motivation of a different sort.
