Tuesday briefing: Big changes coming on I-74, Rock Island holds line on taxes, and Augustana shows off new natatorium
Tuesday briefing: Big changes coming on I-74, Rock Island holds line on taxes, and Augustana shows off new natatorium

NWS: Summary

Cloudy and cold are the weather words today. Here is the latest from the National Weather Service.

Today will be cloudy with a high near 29 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 22 degrees.

• Changes are coming to I-74 traffic. Here are the details.

Detour

Man arrested for drugs has long history of crime

In 2018, Joshua Steven Ennis, 38, explained to a federal judge that while he wants to be a good person, he does not know how to do it since his parents were alcoholics and the prisons he has been in offered nothing but violence and drugs.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Reynolds returns misspent pandemic aid

• Grassley seeks no preferential treatment with vaccine

• As COVID-19 vaccinations begin, the Quad-City area records 6 additional deaths from the virus

• Augustana College asking students to limit contacts before returning in January

• Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker COVID-19 update

• University of Iowa Health Care administers state’s first COVID-19 vaccine

• Remote learning continues in Moline

5 new recipes to try this week

Recipe roundup: Figuring out what to make for dinner between Thanksgiving and the New Year isn't always easy. Here's some help. Also, tips for…

Photos: St. Ambrose men win their home opener against Missouri Baptist 75-55

Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19
Local News

  • Updated

Monsignor Richard Soseman, an Alleman graduate who went on to become priest and served in Rome and played a major role in the ongoing canonization effort of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, died Wednesday morning of COVID-19 at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

Man arrested for drugs has long history of crime
Crime & Courts

  • Updated

In 2018, Joshua Steven Ennis, 38, explained to a federal judge that while he wants to be a good person, he does not know how to do it since his parents were alcoholics and the prisons he has been in offered nothing but violence and drugs.

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Local News

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

Geneseo proposing levy with increase of 18.8 %
Politics

Geneseo proposing levy with increase of 18.8 %

  • Updated

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo has set a truth-in-taxation hearing for 6 p.m. Dec. 15 as the proposed city tax levy is up 18.8% from last year. The hearing, required when the increase is greater than 4.9%, will be remote access only, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/459315765 or see the city's website. A special city council meeting will follow the hearing; approval of the ordinance for the levy is on the agenda.

