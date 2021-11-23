Tuesday briefing: Bettendorf will control new bridge lights, murder suspect surrenders to deputies, and more refugees coming to Q-C

Let's see what Mother Nature has in store. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 55 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night there's a 20% chance of rain before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. Southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.
Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 27 degrees.
The Iowa-bound span opened to two-way traffic late last year, and its LED lighting so far has only been tested. The Illinois-bound span, which is to open in December, is to have its aesthetic lighting operational by early spring or summer.
COVID-19 claimed another life in Rock Island County while Monday's update from the local health systems showed 78 patients battling the virus across the Quad-Cities
After a nearly two-year planning effort, Davenport aldermen will vote Tuesday to accept a final draft of a flood resiliency plan that calls for a mix of flood buyouts and above-and below-ground improvements to mitigate the effects of more frequent river flooding.
The woman accused of murder in the 1992 death of "Baby April" pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge.
A murder suspect turned himself into the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office Monday morning.
Preliminary investigation indicates the incident is unrelated to St. Ambrose University and the involved vehicles were traveling through the area when shots were fired.
After the Biden administration raised the cap on refugees allowed into the country this year, Quad-Cities nonprofits are gearing up: hiring new staffers, asking for additional grants, and looking for housing leads.
I darn near blew away Sunday out here on the farm, but I made it back to the house in time to write this column. That wind sure did come up in the afternoon, after a fairly quiet morning. I am a bit glad, though, because it is blowing away many of the leaves, and a lot of the dust and bees' wings from the grain bin! The pink and brown "snow" is flying out here at the farm right now! If only it would clean the leaves out of the gutters!
In March 2020, when schools and non-essential businesses began closing across the nation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mitchell Swanson took the opportunity to spend as much quality time with his then 5-year-old grandson, Oliver Isaacson, as he could.
The Quad Cities metro and surrounding area had a dozen players named first team all-state Tuesday by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa High School Football Coaches Association.
In the 15th annual Geneseo Thanksgiving event, both Geneseo and United Township began its boys basketball seasons with victories Monday.
But they couldn’t have been more different. Read to see how each team performed.
Davenport Assumption's Carly Rolf and Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff spent all fall setting up their teammates.
