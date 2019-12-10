You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday briefing: Below zero wind chills, RI clerk abruptly quits citing bullying, and more Deere layoffs
Tuesday briefing: Below zero wind chills, RI clerk abruptly quits citing bullying, and more Deere layoffs

NWS: Cold

You're waking up to a cold slap in the face from Mother Nature. It's currently 10 degrees in the Quad-Cities with a wind chill of -6° degrees. That's quite a change from those 40-plus degree temperatures we enjoyed Monday morning.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Early morning wind chills over the entire area will hover around zero with locations north of Interstate 80 to see colder temperatures, with wind chills as low as -10 degrees at times through 9 a.m., according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the NWS.

A fast moving storm system will bring light snow to Iowa and northern Illinois late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Up to an inch of snow is possible, especially along a line from Cedar Rapids to the Quad-Cities. Snow covered roads during the Wednesday morning commute can be expected where this snow falls. Snow will end by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

NWS: Summary

Today will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 22 degrees. Wind chill values will be as low as -5 degrees. West winds will be between 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight there is a 50% chance of snow after 3 a.m. with a low around 11 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday brings a 40% chance of snow before 9 a.m. Skies will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 26 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.

