Tuesday briefing: Arrest made in fatal Rock Island shooting, and Augie, Ambrose begin classes under shroud of COVID-19

It will be another cooler day with a chance of showers. Here's how the forecast from the National Weather Service is shaping up.
Today there's a chance of showers before 11 a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers after 4 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
• Jersey Ridge Road work begins today
Resurfacing work on Jersey Ridge Road between George Washington Boulevard and Central Park Avenue in davenport begins today.
Jersey Ridge Road will be closed in that area with work is expected to be completed September 8. If work cannot be completed in this time frame, the contractor will re-open the roadway to two-way traffic during that week, and will return to finish the work on September 12.
Local traffic will be maintained during construction. Follow the signed detour, not residential streets, to bypass the closure.
Work to update curb ramps has already started.
Today's top news stories
Rock Island Police have charged a man in connection to the shooting early Saturday in The District in downtown Rock Island.
Rock Island-Milan students will continue with remote learning at least through Oct. 2.
Approximately 40-50 workers at its Silvis plant are expected to be directly affected in the coming months by National Railroad Equipment’s consolidation, announced Thursday. The Silvis plant will close in March, meaning all workers at the plant will eventually be affected.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
The man who was shot to death in East Moline early Sunday has been identified.
Davenport police have identified the man whose body was pulled from the Mississippi River on Friday as 38-year-old David Knight.
A stolen vehicle and and an unintentional self-inflicted gunshot wound kept Davenport police busy Sunday afternoon.
Today's top sports stories
KEWANEE — Assessing this year's Annawan-Wethersfield girls cross country squad, head coach Creston Fenn is thinking back to the state of his program circa 2012.
Today's top video: Pros, cons of virtual education
Today's photo gallery: Social distancing at St. Ambrose
090120-qc-nws-collegecovid-01.JPG
090120-qc-nws-collegecovid-02.JPG
090120-qc-nws-collegecovid-03.JPG
090120-qc-nws-collegecovid-04.JPG
090120-qc-nws-collegecovid-05.JPG
090120-qc-nws-collegecovid-06.JPG
090120-qc-nws-collegecovid-07.JPG
090120-qc-nws-collegecovid-08.JPG
090120-qc-nws-collegecovid-09.JPG
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.