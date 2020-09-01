Tuesday briefing: Arrest made in fatal Rock Island shooting, and Augie, Ambrose begin classes under shroud of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It will be another cooler day with a chance of showers. Here's how the forecast from the National Weather Service is shaping up.

Today there's a chance of showers before 11 a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers after 4 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

• Jersey Ridge Road work begins today

Resurfacing work on Jersey Ridge Road between George Washington Boulevard and Central Park Avenue in davenport begins today.

Jersey Ridge Road will be closed in that area with work is expected to be completed September 8. If work cannot be completed in this time frame, the contractor will re-open the roadway to two-way traffic during that week, and will return to finish the work on September 12.

Local traffic will be maintained during construction. Follow the signed detour, not residential streets, to bypass the closure.