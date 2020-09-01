 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday briefing: Arrest made in fatal Rock Island shooting, and Augie, Ambrose begin classes under shroud of COVID-19
View Comments
alert

Tuesday briefing: Arrest made in fatal Rock Island shooting, and Augie, Ambrose begin classes under shroud of COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

It will be another cooler day with a chance of showers. Here's how the forecast from the National Weather Service is shaping up.

Cooler

Today there's a chance of showers before 11 a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers after 4 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

• Jersey Ridge Road work begins today

Traffic cones

Resurfacing work on Jersey Ridge Road between George Washington Boulevard and Central Park Avenue in davenport begins today.

Jersey Ridge Road will be closed in that area with work is expected to be completed September 8. If work cannot be completed in this time frame, the contractor will re-open the roadway to two-way traffic during that week, and will return to finish the work on September 12.

Local traffic will be maintained during construction. Follow the signed detour, not residential streets, to bypass the closure.

Work to update curb ramps has already started.

Trending stories

Today's top news stories

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Scott County sees 35 new COVID cases, Iowa's reproduction rate 3rd highest in U.S.

• Augustana and St. Ambrose semesters underway with COVID-19 in mind

• Henry County Courthouse closes for deep cleaning, to reopen Tuesday

• Pleasant Valley has positive COVID-19 case at junior high

• IDPH voting guidance specifies social distancing, recommends masks

• Augustana College health clinic to open Tuesday

• No action from Pritzker's COVID-19 price gouging pursuit

• Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce GALA is postponed

• North Scott superintendent has contracted the coronavirus

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Today's top sports stories

Today's top video: Pros, cons of virtual education

Today's photo gallery: Social distancing at St. Ambrose

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Rock Island, Davenport institute downtown curfews

  • Updated

Rock Island and Davenport are instituting a curfew for their downtown areas that will begin at midnight. Rock Island's curfew will end at 6 a.m. Sunday while Davenport's will end at 5 a.m. The curfews are in response to the shootings that occurred overnight.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News