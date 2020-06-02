Tuesday briefing: A quiet night, a hot day, a timeline of violence and road closures

It was a rather peaceful night in the Quad-Cities. Today is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year with temps expected to top the 90s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. There will be increasing clouds with a low around 71 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees
Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 65 degrees.
The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday. The Wapsi is currently at 11 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise to 12.3 feet Saturday morning then fall below flood stage Sunday. At 12 feet, water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.
Trending stories
Today's top news
Quiet Monday night in the Q-C follows a night of civil unrest
Quiet Quad-City streets and empty sidewalks Monday night were a stark contrast to a community where, 24 hours before, streets teemed with traffic, shouting and violence and two people were killed and two others — including a police officer — were injured.
A mandatory curfew from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday left stillness in its wake where, throughout Sunday night and early Monday, streets swarmed with vehicles, where rolling, rowdy demonstrations gathered at first one location then another, and emergency responders sped throughout the Quad-Cities.
Windows of businesses had been boarded up Monday afternoon, and vehicles were parked in front of storefronts as protection. An occasional person ventured out after curfew, but most of the activity came from police, patrolling the streets. Metro bus service, serving Rock Island County, suspended service by 7 p.m. Monday. Service will resume Tuesday. Read more.
Timeline of turmoil: All 8 arrested in Q-C unrest, including police ambush, are local men
Eight men are in custody for various offenses related a pair of shootings Sunday night and early Monday, including the ambush on an unmarked Davenport police vehicle in which an officer was wounded.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton has provided a timeline of the violent events from Sunday night into Monday during which four people were shot, two of whom have died. Read more.
I-80 bridge gets washing
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting today Interstate Maintenance will be performing annual spring bridge washing on the I-80 bridge over the Mississippi River.
Lane closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., Monday night thru Thursday night, for the next two weeks.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
12th Avenue in Moline to be closed beginning today
Beginning today 12th Avenue in Moline will be closed between 19th and 18th streets to facilitate work on I-74. The road will be closed for about two weeks.
Follow the marked detour routes.
Contractors are constructing the overpass bridge, and local roads are being closed for the safety of drivers and construction crews.
Eastbound 12th Avenue Detour: Take northbound 16th Street, to 6th Avenue to southbound, to southbound 27th Street, to 12th Avenue.
Westbound 12th Avenue Detour: Take northbound 27th Street to 4th Street, to southbound 16th Street, to 12th Avenue.
