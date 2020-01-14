Tuesday briefing: A foggy start, closures tonight on I-74 and county mulls offer to buy Hope Creek

We start our morning off with areas of fog that will give way to mostly sunny skies with a high near 40 degrees.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Look for areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, it will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight there's a small chance for mixed precipitation late tonight. The overnight low will be around 26 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday will see a slight chance of freezing rain before 7 a.m, then a chance of rain between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Freezing rain is possible mainly north of Interstate 80. There is the potential for ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. A winter weather advisory may be needed.

Skies will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with little or no ice accumulation expected.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 9 degrees.

Early Thursday morning, wind chills as cold as 15 below zero can be expected in portions of eastern Iowa north of U.S. 30.