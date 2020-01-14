Tuesday briefing: A foggy start, closures tonight on I-74 and county mulls offer to buy Hope Creek

We start our morning off with areas of fog that will give way to mostly sunny skies with a high near 40 degrees.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Look for areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, it will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will become northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight there's a small chance for mixed precipitation late tonight. The overnight low will be around 26 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday will see a slight chance of freezing rain before 7 a.m, then a chance of rain between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Freezing rain is possible mainly north of Interstate 80. There is the potential for ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. A winter weather advisory may be needed.
Skies will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with little or no ice accumulation expected.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 9 degrees.
Early Thursday morning, wind chills as cold as 15 below zero can be expected in portions of eastern Iowa north of U.S. 30.
Friday into Saturday, a storm system is expected to produce rain, snow and possibly freezing rain in the Midwest. While the snow totals and placement of any freezing rain is not yet certain, it does appear that winter travel hazards are likely in the outlook area. Those with travel plans Friday into Saturday should keep a close eye on this possible winter storm system.
After this storm system moves through, bitterly cold air is expected to move in for the weekend.
Intermittent I-74 closures set for overnight Tuesday
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, there will be intermittent road closures on Interstate 74 between Illinois 81 and Illinois 17.
Beginning at midnight Wednesday, January 15, until 5 a.m., the I-74 eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed for a maximum of 15 minutes at three separate locations. The Illinois State Police will be assisting with the "rolling road block closures".
During the closures, Tri-City Electric will be pulling temporary electric cables across I-74 for the upcoming project to resurface I-74 between Illinois 17 and Illinois 81.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
Avoid the work area when feasible by using alternate routes. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
