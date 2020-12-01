 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday briefing: 8 more Q-C COVID-19 deaths, Melissa Moreno appointed to county board, and family restaurant to open in Coal Valley
View Comments
alert featured

Tuesday briefing: 8 more Q-C COVID-19 deaths, Melissa Moreno appointed to county board, and family restaurant to open in Coal Valley

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

It will be another sunny, but chilly, day in the Quad-Cities. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.

Trending stories

Today's top news stories

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• COVID-19 linked to 8 more deaths in the Quad-Cities

• Temporary COVID-19 test site opening in Moline this weekend

• Despite positive signs, Pritzker warns of another COVID-19 surge

• COVID-19 claims 446 lives over holiday weekend; Hospitalization rates edge downward

• Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker COVID-19 update

• COVID-19 cases drop again, experts fear it won't last

• Lawmakers seek additional hearings into LaSalle Veterans’ Home outbreak

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Iowa virus deaths increase, hospitalizations fall

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

5 recipes to try this week that have nothing to do with Thanksgiving leftovers

How Long Can You Keep Leftover Turkey?
How Long Can You Keep Leftover Turkey?
Kary Osmond: Simple, but impressive pasta dish puts the spotlight on mushrooms
Kary Osmond: Simple, but impressive pasta dish puts the spotlight on mushrooms
The Kitchn: Cheesy baked beef rigatoni is as comforting as it gets
The Kitchn: Cheesy baked beef rigatoni is as comforting as it gets
EatingWell: Cauliflower ‘rice’ offers a healthier option for stuffed peppers
EatingWell: Cauliflower ‘rice’ offers a healthier option for stuffed peppers
The Kitchn: Caramelized onion skillet quiche is the best way to win brunch
The Kitchn: Caramelized onion skillet quiche is the best way to win brunch

Today's sports headlines

Today's top videos

Watch now: If you traveled for Thanksgiving, assume you have COVID-19, Dr. Birx says

Watch now: Trump White House unveils final holiday decorations

Top photo galleries

Merriam-Webster 'words of the year' from the past decade

+10 
+10 
2020: pandemic
+10 
+10 
2019: they
+10 
+10 
2018: justice
+10 
+10 
2017: feminism
+10 
+10 
2016: surreal

How vaccines get made and approved in the US

+30 
+30 
How vaccines get made and approved in the US
+30 
+30 
U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
+30 
+30 
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
+30 
+30 
Identifying an antigen
+30 
+30 
Stimulating the immune system
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Matherville woman found safe
Local News

Matherville woman found safe

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department confirmed Sunday that Taegan Randolph, a 20-year-old Matherville, Ill., woman has been located and is safe.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News