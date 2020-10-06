Tuesday briefing: 3-year-old rescued from house fire, farm show canceled, and Taxslayer Center is surviving the pandemic

I wanted to start out this week’s column with a huge thank you to all the runners who signed up and knocked out a bunch of loops at this years 4sta Hike! With a Covid-19 driven small field, the runners had four hours of ideal temps and sunshine to snag a ton of vert. In the end we cut checks for a tad over $610 back to the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve that they will use for future trail improvements! It’s never to early to pencil in the 2021 event.