Tuesday briefing: 3-year-old rescued from house fire, farm show canceled, and Taxslayer Center is surviving the pandemic

It's going to be a gorgeous day complete with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 54 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 48 degrees.
A healthy savings account is keeping the TaxSlayer Center in the black and sparing Moline taxpayers from having to pitch in.
A 3-year-old boy was rescued from an East Moline house fire Monday night.
“It’s been a highly successful show and I think in the future it will remain highly successful and I think losing a year does no damage to the event.”
A Monmouth, Ill., man’s foot slip caused damage to Rudy’s Tacos, 2404 16th St., Moline Sunday night.
A Moline man died in a single-car crash Sunday in what authorities believe was a medical emergency while driving.
I wanted to start out this week’s column with a huge thank you to all the runners who signed up and knocked out a bunch of loops at this years 4sta Hike! With a Covid-19 driven small field, the runners had four hours of ideal temps and sunshine to snag a ton of vert. In the end we cut checks for a tad over $610 back to the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve that they will use for future trail improvements! It’s never to early to pencil in the 2021 event.
Also, an album focused on social justice from Jay-Z's Roc Nation, the final episodes of "Supernatural" begin on the CW, and coming-of-age drama "Charm City Kings" comes to HBO.
As with just about anything that transpires this peculiar calendar year, we must consume it with a different perspective.
