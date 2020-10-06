 Skip to main content
Tuesday briefing: 3-year-old rescued from house fire, farm show canceled, and Taxslayer Center is surviving the pandemic
NWS: Summary

It's going to be a gorgeous day complete with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 54 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 48 degrees.

• High voter interest, busy campaigns on first day of early voting in Iowa

• Weekly COVID-19 hospitalization averages tick upward

• COVID-19-related causes claim another person in Rock Island County, death toll now 86

• Quad-Cities Farm Equipment Show canceled for 2021, will return in 2022

• With $8 million in reserves, the TaxSlayer Center in Moline is weathering the pandemic

• 1,853 Illinois COVID-19 cases reported, and 14 new deaths

• Children of deceased Tyson worker allege lax COVID-19 safety

• Iowa positive case rate continues climb, now fifth in US

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Don't let your fitness go to waste as colder weather sets in

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Don't let your fitness go to waste as colder weather sets in

I wanted to start out this week’s column with a huge thank you to all the runners who signed up and knocked out a bunch of loops at this years 4sta Hike! With a Covid-19 driven small field, the runners had four hours of ideal temps and sunshine to snag a ton of vert. In the end we cut checks for a tad over $610 back to the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve that they will use for future trail improvements! It’s never to early to pencil in the 2021 event.

How the distribution of power is changing in college athletics

Yes, college athletes are speaking up. Can the movement's momentum make lasting change?
Yes, college athletes are speaking up. Can the movement's momentum make lasting change?
For college athletes, social justice and social media go hand in hand
For college athletes, social justice and social media go hand in hand
How name, image and likeness opportunities could benefit and complicate the lives of college athletes
How name, image and likeness opportunities could benefit and complicate the lives of college athletes
Why the NCAA's confounding rulings on transfer waivers soon could be a thing of the past
Why the NCAA's confounding rulings on transfer waivers soon could be a thing of the past

Photos; Child rescued from East Moline house fire

Photo: Early voting in Iowa

Photo: Class 4A district boys golf meet

