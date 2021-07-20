 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday briefing: 3 Q-C nursing homes fined, new pace car driver for Bix race, and Theo's closing its doors
0 Comments

Tuesday briefing: 3 Q-C nursing homes fined, new pace car driver for Bix race, and Theo's closing its doors

  • 0
NWS

We're looking at another day with temps in the mid-80s. Here's the breakdown from the National Weather Service.

Heat

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.

Wednesday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 69 degrees.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Today's videos

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, speaks on the Senate floor about gun violence in America, days after a shooting outside a Washington Nationals game. "The sad reality is gun violence has become as American as baseball," Durbin said. "The question before this Senate again and again and again is: Will we do anything about it?"

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that he will seek a second term in office. This video was posted on Pritzker's social media accounts.

Today's photo galleries 

Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions

+25 
+25 
Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions
+25 
+25 
What was the first animal to evolve?
+25 
+25 
What’s the simplest known animal?
+25 
+25 
Why are there gaps in the fossil record?
+25 
+25 
Are immortal jellyfish really immortal?

Photos: Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg donates blood at ImpactLife headquarters

+8 
+8 
072021-qc-nws-gregg-001
+8 
+8 
072021-qc-nws-gregg-002
+8 
+8 
072021-qc-nws-gregg-003
+8 
+8 
072021-qc-nws-gregg-004
+8 
+8 
072021-qc-nws-gregg-005
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News