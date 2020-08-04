Tuesday briefing: 2 more COVID-19 deaths in Q-C, couple stranded 6 months on island, and more Deere cuts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another fall-like day is on tap for the Quad-Cities. You might even need a jacket this morning or this evening as temps will only reach the mid-70s.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

• The Rock Island County Highway Department reports that 290th St. N (County Road X) from 38th Avenue N to Moline Road will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m., today, until 3 p.m., Wednesday, for road repairs.