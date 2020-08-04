Tuesday briefing: 2 more COVID-19 deaths in Q-C, couple stranded 6 months on island, and more Deere cuts

Another fall-like day is on tap for the Quad-Cities. You might even need a jacket this morning or this evening as temps will only reach the mid-70s.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
• The Rock Island County Highway Department reports that 290th St. N (County Road X) from 38th Avenue N to Moline Road will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m., today, until 3 p.m., Wednesday, for road repairs.
Trending headlines
Deere & Co. cuts salaried jobs as part of company restructuring
COVID-19 claims the lives of two more Quad-Citians
Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale. A tale of a fateful trip: COVID-19 stranded this Bettendorf couple in St. Martin for 6 months
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for August 3
Pritzker warns of deep cuts without federal economic aid
Today's top news headlines
More jobs are being eliminated at Deere & Co.
The mystery seeds from China that have been showing up in mailboxes may not be such a mystery.
Area municipalities will receive more than $2.1 million in state infrastructure grants to help with local transportation needs.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Crime, courts and public safety news
Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster has a public defender and two new court dates.
— Two weeks ago, Boy Scout Troop #103 Davenport, enjoyed a weekend of camping and outdoor activities at Scott County Park.
Davenport Police are investigating a pair of weekend robberies that targeted local businesses.
Lifestyle, entertainment headlines
From hospital robots to a White Castle employee named Flippy, robot use and demand have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say.
Although the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people enjoy food, Tripadvisor's list gives recognition to restaurants that were making waves in the early months of the year.
Today's sports headlines
After star center Luka Garza announced that he would return to Iowa for his senior season, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery appeared on a Zoom news conference with reporters and was asked if he now had his “dream lineup’’ intact for this season.
KEWANEE — Up until the early afternoon hours this past Wednesday, members of the Annawan-Wethersfield football squad found themselves on pins and needles.
To put it mildly, the first summer of workouts with their respective football teams was not what Rockridge's Jeff Henry and West Carroll's Teo Clark expected.
Today's photo gallery: Notable deaths in 2020
John Lewis
Regis Philbin
Kelly Preston
Carl Reiner
Little Richard
C.T. Vivian
Hugh Downs
John Prine
Charlie Daniels
Jerry Stiller
Naya Rivera
Katherine Johnson
Olivia de Havilland
Don Shula
Annie Glenn
James Lipton
Bonnie Pointer
Kenny Rogers
Fred Willard
Roy Horn
Max von Sydow
Jim Lehrer
Shirley Knight
Jerry Sloan
Larry Kramer
Johnny Majors
Bill Withers
Joe Diffie
Brian Dennehy
John Callahan
Joseph Lowery
Fred "Curly" Neal
Terrence McNally
Lyle Waggoner
Terry Jones
David Stern
Don Larsen
Nick Gordon
John Baldessari
Neil Peart
Silvio Horta
Elizabeth Wurtzel
George Perles
Edward "Kookie" Byrnes
Buck Henry
John Karlen
Fred Silverman
Anne Cox Chambers
Roger Kahn
Orson Bean
Robert Conrad
Joseph Shabalala
Lynn Cohen
Donald Stratton
Kellye Nakahara Wallett
Zoe Caldwell
Ja'Net Dubois
Mickey Wright
Barbara "B." Smith
Hosni Mubarak
Clive Cussler
Jack Welch
Ernesto Cardenal
Bobbie Battista
Wendell Goler
McCoy Tyner
Tonie Marshall
Stuart Whitman
Manu Dibango
Floyd Cardoz
Jimmy Wynn
Tom Coburn
Ken Shimura
Krzysztof Penderecki
Tomie dePaola
John "Bucky" Pizzarelli
Ellis Marsalis Jr.
Adam Schlesinger
Patricia Bosworth
Bobby Mitchell
Honor Blackman
Earl Graves Sr.
Al Kaline
Linda Tripp
Stirling Moss
Jim Frey
Hank Steinbrenner
Willie Davis
Jane Hull
Paul O'Neill
Mike Curtis
Harold Reid
Steve Dalkowski
Irrfan Khan
Mari Winsor
Rishi Kapoor
Tony Allen
Gil Schwartz
Andre Harrell
Betty Wright
Aimee Stephens
Carolyn Reidy
Phyllis George
Ken Osmond
Eddie Sutton
Christo
Pat Dye
Wes Unseld
Sushant Singh Rajput
Vera Lynn
Jean Kennedy Smith
Joel Schumacher
Blaine Kern Sr.
Milton Glaser
Joe Bugel
Georg Ratzinger
Nick Cordero
Ennio Morricone
Mary Kay Letourneau
Zindzi Mandela
Grant Imahara
Phyllis Somerville
Annie Ross
Charles Evers
Herman Cain
Kobe Bryant
John McNamara
Alan Parker
Wilford Brimley
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.