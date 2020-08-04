You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday briefing: 2 more COVID-19 deaths in Q-C, couple stranded 6 months on island, and more Deere cuts
View Comments
alert featured

Tuesday briefing: 2 more COVID-19 deaths in Q-C, couple stranded 6 months on island, and more Deere cuts

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Another fall-like day is on tap for the Quad-Cities. You might even need a jacket this morning or this evening as temps will only reach the mid-70s.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

• The Rock Island County Highway Department reports that 290th St. N (County Road X) from 38th Avenue N to Moline Road will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m., today, until 3 p.m., Wednesday, for road repairs.

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• COVID-19 stranded this Bettendorf couple in St. Martin for 6 months

• COVID-19 claims the lives of two more Quad-Citians

• Pritzker warns of deep cuts without federal economic aid

• Bettendorf schools adopt hybrid learning plan

• Deere & Co. cuts salaried jobs as part of company restructuring

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Recipe roundup: 5 easy recipes to get you through the week

Pesto freshens up green bean casserole
Pesto freshens up green bean casserole
Spicy salad features jerk seasoning
Spicy salad features jerk seasoning
Beet borscht with sour cream is cool comfort
Beet borscht with sour cream is cool comfort
An abundance of carrots leads to a tasty side dish
An abundance of carrots leads to a tasty side dish
3 simple methods to make oven-roasted corn
3 simple methods to make oven-roasted corn

Today's sports headlines

+2
With Garza in fold, Hawkeyes entertaining big dreams

With Garza in fold, Hawkeyes entertaining big dreams

After star center Luka Garza announced that he would return to Iowa for his senior season, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery appeared on a Zoom news conference with reporters and was asked if he now had his “dream lineup’’ intact for this season.

Today's photo gallery: Notable deaths in 2020

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News