Tuesday briefing: 1-year-old in serious condition after near-drowning in East Moline, Augustana opens health/athletes center, and what's going up?

While thunderstorms are expected across southeast Iowa, west central Illinois and far northeast Missouri this morning and again late this afternoon and evening, the threat of rain in the Quad-Cities remains low.
The big concern is moderate-to-major flooding that is expected along portions of the Wapsipinicon river due to recent heavy rainfall over northern Iowa.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
There's a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. for the Quad-City region. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and with a low around 55 degrees.
A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice.
Early today the river was at 5.7 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. Near-record flooding is predicted.
The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 7.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then rise to 13.5 feet Monday night. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
At 11 feet, water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista.
At 11.5 feet, water affects homes along old U.S. 61.
At 12 feet, overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.
At 12.5 feet, water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.
At 13 feet, water affects many residences along the river.
At 14 feet, water reaches the bottoms of the U.S. 67 bridge decks over the Wapsipinicon backwaters. Water also overtops the floodwall to an establishment near the old U.S. 61 bridge.
