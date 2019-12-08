Trolley rides will return to Christmas Walk this year

GENESEO — All aboard! The Holiday Trolley will be making a return appearance at Geneseo’s annual Christmas Walk on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The rides were featured in earlier Christmas Walks but were discontinued in 2005.
Passengers can board the trolley at the Geneseo Moose Lodge, 1025 S. State St., and ride it to downtown Geneseo. There are ample parking spaces available at lodge, and a chicken dinner will be served there from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
There is no cost for the rides. It is estimated the trolley will make a loop from the Moose Lodge to downtown every 10 to 15 minutes between 3:30 and 8:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition, the Holiday Trolley also will appear in the lighted Christmas parade, which will step out at 5 p.m. in the downtown area.
This year’s walk will feature numerous activities for children, and those youngsters who participate will receive a card at Central Bank. The cards will be stamped at each activity in which the child participates. When a card is filled with stamps, its owner will be given a ticket to ride the Holiday Trolley.
Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the annual walk, said the tickets to ride the Holiday Trolley are “somewhat like a ticket to ride the Polar Express. We also will have a conductor aboard the trolley.”
“I believe the Holiday Trolley truly captures the essence of the Geneseo Christmas Walk,” he said. “I am looking forward to the return of the trolley so families can experience the trolley rides for the first time, as well as providing an opportunity for those who visited Geneseo’s Christmas Walk in previous years to rekindle memories of the trolley rides.”
Vibrant Credit Union is covering the cost of the Holiday Trolley for the Christmas Walk.