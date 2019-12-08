Trolley rides will return to Christmas Walk this year

GENESEO — All aboard! The Holiday Trolley will be making a return appearance at Geneseo’s annual Christmas Walk on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The rides were featured in earlier Christmas Walks but were discontinued in 2005.

Passengers can board the trolley at the Geneseo Moose Lodge, 1025 S. State St., and ride it to downtown Geneseo. There are ample parking spaces available at lodge, and a chicken dinner will be served there from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

There is no cost for the rides. It is estimated the trolley will make a loop from the Moose Lodge to downtown every 10 to 15 minutes between 3:30 and 8:30 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, the Holiday Trolley also will appear in the lighted Christmas parade, which will step out at 5 p.m. in the downtown area.

This year’s walk will feature numerous activities for children, and those youngsters who participate will receive a card at Central Bank. The cards will be stamped at each activity in which the child participates. When a card is filled with stamps, its owner will be given a ticket to ride the Holiday Trolley.