GENESEO — Grade school students at St. Malachy’s in Geneseo were excited to have a trio of priests stop by their school on Monday.
The Revs. Michael Pica, Adam Cesarek and Tom Otto, also known as the “Priests Pedaling for Prayers,” were on their five-day, 350-mile journey across the Diocese of Peoria to generate awareness and spiritual support for an increase to priestly vocations.
Along the way, they stopped at schools and churches to encourage prayers and share their stories of being called to the priesthood.
“We call what we are doing a ‘prayer-raiser,’ because it is not a fundraiser,” Pica said. “We need more priests, we need more religious and we need more faithfully living their vocation.”
Wearing their black bike gear, the threesome made their way, along with their bikes, into St. Malachy’s to meet and have lunch with students.
“Throughout history there have been many distractions that prevent people from doing what they were made to do, namely giving glory to God, and in this time there are these great distractions that are pulling our youth away from our Lord. What we are trying to do is to reintroduce Christ to them through the joy of the Gospel and through our witness,” Pica said.
Their cycling gear is designed with the Crucifixion and Pica said, “Because everything we are doing is centered around Christ and we are trying to encourage others to follow Christ as we have.”
Scripture from Matthew 9:38 also graces the shirts and the passage reads “Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field.”
St. Malachy’s students spent days preparing for the priests’ visit by discussing vocations during class time. Kindergarten students completed a vocations book and fourth graders created an A-Z poster about vocations.
The fifth graders created a banner, signed by all students, faculty, and staff, for the priests to break through upon their arrival.
Students, faculty, and staff also decorated strips of paper that were attached to the spoke of a bike which was displayed in the narthex. Students in fourth through sixth grades created “word art” in their computer classes with a word related to vocations, and the “Priests Pedaling for Prayers", that were used to decorate the lunch tables.
The idea for the trek across the Catholic Diocese of Peoria originated with Pica, who was ordained in 2016 and serves as chaplain at St. Thomas More, and as the parochial vicar at St. Matthew’s Church in Champaign.
Cesarek, who was ordained in 2015, is the administrator at St. Mary’s Parish and School in Pontiac; and Otto, ordained in 2013, serves at St. Hyacinth, St. Patrick and Queen of the Holy Rosary parishes in LaSalle.
Pica said he approached the other two priests about his idea when the three were cycling together in an event for young clergy in the summer of 2016. ”I asked them if they would be willing to use their hobby to benefit vocations,” he said.
This is the third year for the three priests to make the trip across the diocese.
“There are people who bike across Iowa, referring to the annual RAGBRAI, and what if we would bike across the diocese,” he said. “And instead of just riding across the state, we could ride for a particular purpose, visiting schools and youth of our diocese and speaking to them about what inspired us to become priests.”
“I think people enjoy the human aspect of biking, and I think a lot of people think that priests just pop out of nowhere and that they are old priests,” he said. “They may know a lot of priests, but most are old because people don’t see a lot of young priests.”
“We want to share the joy of Christ through biking because biking is something we enjoy and we want to share the witness with those around us.”
Pica said, “For me personally, our visit to St. Malachy’s in Geneseo was a reminder to me that the youth of our diocese love this stuff. They get fired up and for us to take the time to come visit them, that was a big deal to them.”
“The visits may not seem like much to us, but these kids will remember it and that is what we want them to remember and hopefully will draw them to our Lord,” he said.