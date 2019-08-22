{{featured_button_text}}

For one reason or another, when we're packing for a hiking or camping trip, snacks never seem to make it into the car. More times than I would like to admit, my husband and I have snagged power bars, pretzels and other hiking snacks from camp stores and souvenir shops, usually for twice what the items would have cost in a grocery store. 

But now, that ends.

This summer, I have been carefully concocting and trying trail mixes to pack this year and beyond. (Thankfully, the mixes taste just as good lounging on your patio as they do on the trail, so feel free to give them a go even if you're not a fan of hiking!) 

Packed with nuts and seeds, these snacks are perfect pick-me-ups packed with protein, fiber and healthy fat. Some are sweet with sprinkles of dried fruit and dark chocolate, and some are a little spicy with hints of cayenne, but all are delicious and easy to eat on the go. 

If you find yourself hunting for a tasty and filling snack — or something you can eat on the trail — here are a handful of mixes to try. 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments