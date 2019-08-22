For one reason or another, when we're packing for a hiking or camping trip, snacks never seem to make it into the car. More times than I would like to admit, my husband and I have snagged power bars, pretzels and other hiking snacks from camp stores and souvenir shops, usually for twice what the items would have cost in a grocery store.
But now, that ends.
This summer, I have been carefully concocting and trying trail mixes to pack this year and beyond. (Thankfully, the mixes taste just as good lounging on your patio as they do on the trail, so feel free to give them a go even if you're not a fan of hiking!)
Packed with nuts and seeds, these snacks are perfect pick-me-ups packed with protein, fiber and healthy fat. Some are sweet with sprinkles of dried fruit and dark chocolate, and some are a little spicy with hints of cayenne, but all are delicious and easy to eat on the go.
If you find yourself hunting for a tasty and filling snack — or something you can eat on the trail — here are a handful of mixes to try.
Peanut Butter Friend
3/4 cup peanuts
3/4 cup almonds
1/2 cup dried banana slices
1/4 cup dark chocolate chips
1/4 cup peanut butter chips
In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Store in an airtight container or resealable bag.
Recipe source: Slightly adapted from greatist.com.
050119-mda-rad-trailmix-009a.JPG
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Trail Mix
3/4 cup almonds (raw or roasted)
3/4 cup cashews (raw or roasted)
3/4 cup sunflower seeds (raw or roasted)
1 cup freeze-dried strawberries
2/3 cup dark chocolate chunks
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Store in a glass jar, resealable bag or other airtight container.
Recipe source: Slightly adapted from thehealthymaven.com.
050119-mda-rad-trailmix-007a.JPG
Cajun Trail Mix
1/2 cup whole, raw almonds
1/2 cup pecan halves
1/2 cup walnut halves
1/4 cup unsalted, shelled sunflower seeds
1/4 cup unsalted, shelled pumpkin seeds
2 tablespoons canola oil (I use olive)
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
2 pinches cayenne pepper
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients and toss well to coat.
On a baking sheet, spread the nuts in a single layer and bake, shaking them every few minutes, until toasted and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Let the nuts cool and store in an airtight container or resealable bag.
Recipe source: foodnetwork.com.
050119-mda-rad-trailmix-006a.JPG
Tropical Trail Mix
1 cup cashews
1 cup macadamia nuts
1 cup dried pineapple tidbits
1 cup dried banana chips
1⁄2 cup goji berries (I typically sub these with dried cranberries)
1⁄2 cup coconut flakes
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and stir.
Recipe source: rei.com.
050119-mda-rad-trailmix-005a.JPG
Nut-Free Antioxidant Trail Mix
1/2 cup raw pumpkin seed kernels
1/2 cup roasted, salted (hulled) sunflower seeds
1/3 cup dried, sweetened blueberries
1/3 cup dried cherries
1/3 cup dried, sweetened cranberries
1/3 cup dark chocolate chips
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and stir. Store in an airtight container or resealable bag.
Recipe source: sierra.com.