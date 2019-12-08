Travel back in time at the Historical Museum

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We believe visitors to the museum on Christmas Walk night will love the unusual and unique Polar Bear Christmas Tree display,” she said.

The museum opened its doors to visitors on the very first Christmas Walk night, and the stately mansion continues to be one of the most popular stops during the annual event.

Snook and Melanie Trout, a museum staff member, have been working for weeks to prepare for this year’s walk.

Visitors are welcome to tour the museum and the carriage house from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

There will be a variety of music at the museum, as well as many other activities. A butler will greet visitors at the door.

Snook said another scene will be the Victorian Tea Party in the Red Library, “where the ladies taking tea will be wearing mink stoles from prominent ladies of the past, and we think visitors will recognize their names."

At the Country Store, treats will be available for one penny. “We will have a variety of penny candies similar to what was available in the past, and we will share our pennies with our visiting children so they can purchase treats in the Country Store,” Snook said.