DAVENPORT – Joy McMeekan has turned her own personal tragedies into a career of helping others.
As the executive director of Gilda's Club Quad Cities, it is McKeekan's job to help bring joy and comfort to those impacted by cancer.
“People ask us a lot, is this a depressing place to come? And it's really not,” McMeekan said Thursday. “I'm not gonna say there aren't terrible moments, but there's a lot of laughter you hear, too, in support groups. We want to provide hope to families and help them learn to live with their diagnosis and live beyond that.”
It's 30 years since the death of the organization's namesake, “Saturday Night Live” star Gilda Radner, who passed from ovarian cancer at 42 in 1989. When describing emotional and social support she received when she had cancer, Radner and her husband, Gene Wilder, called for such places be made available for people with cancer and their families and friends everywhere.
The first Gilda’s Club, including a worldwide training center, opened its signature red door in New York City in 1995, and the Q-C affiliate opened in a spacious 19th-century former bed-and-breakfast, at 1234 E. River Drive, in 1998.
McMeekan, a 48-year-old native of the small northern Iowa town of Rockford, majored in fashion merchandising at Iowa State. She worked for Von Maur 19 years, including as a buyer several years at the Davenport headquarters, and then for Four Seasons.
She first lost her brother Jon Tumilson, a Navy SEAL, in August 2011 at 35. He was among 30 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan when their helicopter was shot down during a mission to help troops who came under fire. A photo of his Chocolate lab, Hawkeye, in front of his casket — at a funeral that attracted 2,000 — went viral worldwide.
McMeekan's husband, Scott, died from appendix cancer when he was 45. He was diagnosed in October 2013 and died in April 2014. Her mother – a retired public-health nurse near Mason City, Iowa – died at 71 in early 2015, nine weeks after diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.
McMeekan's sister-in-law passed away from lung cancer in spring 2015, and her father died in 2016. She became Gilda's Club development director in February 2016.
“Not having that support system, I really needed to make a career change,” McMeekan said. “I wanted to give back but I didn't really know what that was gonna look like.” A friend who works for Genesis suggested Gilda's. In early 2018, she succeeded former CEO Sally Werner, who moved to Gilda's Club Washington, D.C. headquarters, overseeing the 48 U.S. affiliates.
“Knowing what I know now of Gilda's Club, I wish I knew about it when my family was going through it, because it would have been such a blessing to us,” McMeekan said.
“After I had been here a year, I found an old notebook of (her husband), with his appointments, and there was one line in there that said Gilda's Club,” she said. “That's such an inspiration to me because I think about other families – when you get that diagnosis, you're so overwhelmed. So that's what drives me; I want to make sure we get out in the community and people know the services we provide.”
At the time of Scott's death, her daughters were 15 (Kelsi), 11 (Sydney), and 3 (Bella).
“The hardest thing for me is seeing your children hurt in those moments, and there's nothing you can do, but being that support system for them,” McMeekan said.
“I've tried to be an example to them, and what I told them is, our faith is really what's got us through,” the Taylor Ridge resident said. “We have to trust God's plan, so that's helped them through a lot. They have a great support system of family and friends that's helped them.”
“I was fortunate – my church was amazing (Edgewood Baptist, Rock Island), they did a lot,” she said. “They brought in meals, made financial donations. The first Christmas, somebody dressed as Santa Claus brought gifts to my girls.”
“You just have to live your life to the fullest,” McMeekan said of her kids, noting her oldest is now in college and plans to become a radiology tech, working with cancer patients.
Everything they provide is free of charge to anybody affected by cancer. There are three licensed social workers on staff, among the six full-time staff and seven part-time, who also serve Muscatine and Clinton. Gilda's Club has 300 volunteers that work events and other activities.
They plan to expand to Moline after Jan. 1, 2020. “We're excited about that. We're still in the early planning stages.”
“One of the biggest things we realize is, we're still not reaching the number of cancer patients that we could be reaching,” she said. “We're looking ahead at how we can reach more people and the thing our members tell us a lot is, they wish we offered more things in Illinois.”
McMeekan said 60 percent of those served by Gilda's Club live in Iowa, and 40 percent in Illinois. “We do have people that, that bridge is a barrier.”
Gilda's hosts weekly support groups for breast cancer, gynecological cancers, grief, families, and wellness, as well as children's activities, educational programs and healthy lifestyle activities (like nutrition, meditation, yoga and laughter yoga).
There's a series “Frankly Speaking About Cancer,” on a variety of topics, featuring area doctors, nurses, and other experts, which are open to the general public.
“It's so neat to see her legacy live on,” McMeekan said of Radner. “When she was going through her cancer diagnosis, it was a time when celebrities and people didn't talk about their cancer. It was kind of a taboo topic. She went to the Wellness Community, at the urging of her psychologist, and she said, 'I could afford the best treatment possible,' but the thing that helped her the most were free services she got from the Wellness Community, a place she could just go and be Gilda Radner – she could laugh and cry and be herself.”
McMeekan enjoys “knowing we're having an impact and I can relate to what families are going through...To be able to provide that hope and place they can retreat to, have that support system. They can learn to laugh again and get their life back.”
Their $500,000 budget is supported by many private and corporate donations and sponsorships, grants, and proceeds from fundraising events, like the annual Wine Walk Saturday in the Village of East Davenport (which has raised $55,000 since 2011).
“We have a very supportive community,” McMeekan said, noting the biggest fundraiser in the spring “Intimate Conversations,” which this year brought in “American Idol” winner and Iowa native Maddie Poppe, raising $60,000 (their most ever). “The goal with our events isn't just to raise money, but raise awareness, too.”