Trail offers little-known eagle watching spot in Milan

The U.S. 67 bridge spans over the Rock River and the Hennepin Canal in Milan, close to where a large convocation of eagles have converged to hunt the open water for fish. People can now view the birds as they hike along a 1.6-mile loop trail that runs between both bodies of water and under the crossing.
A bald eagle perched on a branch overlooking the Rock River in Milan. The birds have launched their return in recent weeks to the Quad-City area in search of open, warmer water and fish, their primary food source.
A bald eagle flies over the Rock River in Milan. The paved Rock River Trail atop the village's levee, which connects to a primitive trail between the Rock River and the Hennepin Canal, provides users a prime spot to view the birds.
Here's how to find it. Park at the trail head next to Subway, 313 W. 1st Ave W, and hike east along the paved Rock River Trail atop Milan’s levee toward the primitive path that starts by Mill Creek. The 1.6-mile loop runs between the Hennepin Canal and the Rock River and winds west toward, below and around the U.S. 67 bridge.
It's about a mile west of the Steel Dam (Lock 30).
Milan maintains the path, which is popular among hikers, dog walkers and fat-tire bikers.
