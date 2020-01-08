Traffic pattern change takes effect in Moline as part of I-74 project

A traffic pattern change will go into effect Thursday, Jan. 9, in Moline as part of the Interstate 74 bridge construction project.
Eastbound I-74 traffic will be shifted to the newly constructed westbound lanes in a head-to-head configuration traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. The eastbound traffic will continue toward John Deere Road.
The Avenue of the Cities exit ramp will be closed on eastbound I-74. Drivers needing to get to Avenue of the Cities will have to take the 7th Avenue exit and then take the eastbound I-74 on-ramp to continue on to Avenue of the Cities.
Southbound 19th Street will remain closed but is expected to reopen later this year.