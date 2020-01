The Illinois State Patrol reports that first responders are on scene for a two-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 74 at milepost 32 near Woodhull, Ill.

While traffic is able to move slowly through the scene, drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

The scene should be cleared within 30 minutes.

Quad-City Times​

