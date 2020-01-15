You are the owner of this article.
Traffic alert: Government Bridge
Traffic alert: Government Bridge

Arsenal bridge

The Government Bridge.

 Quad-City Times

Emergency work will be performed today on the Government Bridge from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The work is in support of railroad safety issues and will require a single lane closure on the Government Bridge.

The contractor will have flaggers managing traffic during the work.

Quad-City Times​

