Tracy White out as manager of United Way's African American Leadership program

Tracy White has departed as manager of the African American Leadership Society, an initiative launched in July by United Way of the Quad Cities.

The departure, effective Wednesday, comes a week after the Times determined White had plagiarized parts of at least three columns she wrote for the newspaper on behalf of the AALS.

White declined to confirm whether her departure had anything to do with plagiarism, adding that she was blindsided by her meeting Wednesday with Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way.

White said she has been trying to promote opportunities for young African American people for years before she was hired by United Way and that she hopes to continue in those endeavors.