Tracy White out as manager of United Way's African American Leadership program

Tracy White has departed as manager of the African American Leadership Society, an initiative launched in July by United Way of the Quad Cities.
The departure, effective Wednesday, comes a week after the Times determined White had plagiarized parts of at least three columns she wrote for the newspaper on behalf of the AALS.
White declined to confirm whether her departure had anything to do with plagiarism, adding that she was blindsided by her meeting Wednesday with Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way.
White said she has been trying to promote opportunities for young African American people for years before she was hired by United Way and that she hopes to continue in those endeavors.
“I was doing this work before I was getting paid for it,” she said. “It’s my passion. I was behind trying to make a change in the community. It’s not about me, it’s about the African American community and, more specifically, it’s about the babies, and the opportunity for them to have something better,” she said. “I will still continue doing what I’ve been doing in the African American community. Let’s leave it at that.”
White wrote occasional columns for the "Voice of the Quad-Cities" series in the Opinion section beginning in the fall.
The United Way was the first to alert the Times, on Dec. 30, that White had been accused of plagiarism. An internal Times investigation launched the same day found she plagiarized other writers in each of the three columns she wrote since August, Executive Editor Matt Christensen said.
On Jan. 2, the Times notified United Way it had confirmed she plagiarized other people's work, lifting passages, sometimes verbatim, from three separate online blogs.
“I’m deeply disappointed White posited the work of others as her own," Christensen said. "But I’m also thankful we caught this sooner than later and quickly took steps to ensure that opinion pieces in the Times are original and published with the same integrity we demand from all our writers. Whether it’s from journalists on our staff or folks writing letters to the editor, we don’t tolerate plagiarism in this newspaper.”
The Times has removed White's columns from its website.
The African American Leadership Society was formed to mobilize people and resources to improve outcomes for African American youth in the Quad-City region. It was publicly launched in July at an event that drew 300 people to the Quad Cities Riverfront Convention Center, Bettendorf.
In the statement regarding White's departure, Gellerman said United Way remains committed to the mission of improving opportunity and accomplishment among African American youth.
"We value the trust placed in United Way of the Quad Cities and AALS, and I want to assure the community the important work AALS and its many supporters and volunteers has begun will continue uninterrupted during this transition," Gellerman said.
White, 49, is a mother of four and grandmother of two who grew up in west Davenport. As a public figure, she has made no secret of her criminal past, including felonious theft-related offenses for which she served time in prison, most recently in 2004.
United Way and the three chairmen of the society's steering committee — the Rev. Dwight Ford, senior Grace City Church, Rock Island; Randy Moore, president and CEO of Iowa American Water; and Ryan Saddler, director of diversity at St. Ambrose University, both in Davenport — remain committed to providing pathways to success for African American youth, Gellerman said.
"We look forward to engaging our community in the months ahead as we focus on improving kindergarten readiness and third-grade reading proficiency among African American students," she wrote.