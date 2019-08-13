{{featured_button_text}}
121217-TOYS-FOR-TOTS-005

Gunnery Sergeant Alice Ramos stands with her hands crossed while she is interviewed by local media at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Tuesday, December 12, 2017. Local marines accepted a donation of toys on behalf of children in our community collected by the casino.

 Andy Abeyta QUAD-CITY TIMES

Toys For Tots Coordinator Staff Sgt. Cameron Goss, with the U. S. Marine Corps on Rock Island Arsenal, seeks a warehouse for this year's Toys for Tots campaign.

A warehouse of 30,000 to 50,000 square feet is needed from Sept. 29-Jan. 15, 2020. The facility must be heated, with bathrooms, truck access and a large parking lot to accommodate more than 200 vehicles on distribution days. 200+ vehicles for distribution day

The donated space is a tax deduction. Toys for Tots will get insurance coverage for the building.

To contact Goss, call 603-340-5648 or cameron.goss@usmc.mil

