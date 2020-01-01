Township gets a flag: Student designed Coal Valley banner

Fixen was honored in August with a ceremony at the township office. Wiles said the township took Fixen’s design to Regalia Manufacturing Company in Rock Island and had two flags produced. One is on display inside the township office at 104 W. 1st Ave., and one is displayed at Bicentennial Elementary, 1004 1st St.

Fixen said it was very rewarding to have her hard work recognized. She said she has many interests, and art is just one of them.

“I’m not quite sure if it’s a passion yet,” she said. “But I do love art. And I think of myself as creative, and I love to do it. It makes me feel good when I do art, and I think doing this with all my classmates was really fun.”

Her mom, Jane Fixen, said it was “kind of a big deal” to see Megan recognized by township officials and to have Rachel Savage, superintendent of the Moline-Coal Valley School District, there as well.

“I’m just very proud,” she said. “She works very hard, and she’s very creative. Once she gets a vision, it doesn’t take her long to get that down on paper.”

Bicentennial art teacher Sarah Dembosky, who coordinated the flag design contest, said Fixen was a joy to have in class. She said she is a hard worker who also lends a hand to her peers.