By noon Saturday, Lola VanDeWalle expects to see a line of perhaps 250 military veterans sna…

Ten years ago, the Goose Creek Heights neighborhood in north Davenport was a place that many…

Framing began Friday for the long-discussed Family Enrichment Center in the Goose Creek Heig…

Helping to build the Family Enrichment Center

The Family Enrichment Center at 300 W. 59th St., Davenport, was built on a 1.6-acre site donated by the Davenport Community School District.

The cost was estimated at $450,000, but thanks to community generosity, the actual dollar amount spent was around $100,000.

The Quad-City Builders and Remodelers Association and the Association of Builders and Contractors donated all of the labor. Materials including concrete, lumber, roofing and siding also were donated.

Kellums wrote for, and received grants of $36,000 and $10,000 respectively from the Regional (then Riverboat) Development Authority and Scott County Regional Authority.

The nonprofit called the Family Enrichment Center also received donations of $16,000 from Van Meter Industrial Co., Davenport, $6,000 from First MidWest Bank and $5,000 from the foundation of Terracon Consultants, Bettendorf.