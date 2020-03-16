Today's cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns

Here are the cancellations we have so far:

• COVID-19 teach-in, 11:30 a.m., Monday, at Augustana College.

• Jumer’s Casino & Hotel temporarily has closed its doors for a period of 14 days. All activities are canceled, including casino promotions and events.

• Effective Immediately: Illinois Department of Natural Resources closes all state sites including all state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas, and historic sites as well as the cancellation of upcoming scheduled events until further notice.

• Illinois State Museum, branches are closed until further notice including its flagship facility in Springfield as well as its Research and Collections Center, also located in Springfield, Dickson Mounds Museum in Lewistown and the Lockport Gallery in Lockport. All affiliated locations will remain closed.

• The board workshop for the Davenport School Board scheduled for tonight has been canceled and will be re-scheduled.

