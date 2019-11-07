There are roughly two types of people who decorate for the holidays: Those who deck their halls immediately after Halloween, and those who tend to wait until after Thanksgiving.
We want to know which camp Quad-Citians are part of, so we are hosting a super scientific poll on Facebook to get to the bottom of it. Head on over and let us know where you fall!
If you find yourself in the former rather than the latter of the two camps and you're decorating for wintry holidays already, email photos of your display to Digital Content Editor Laura Anderson Shaw at landerson@qconline.com for a chance to be included in this online photo gallery.
You have free articles remaining.
No matter which holiday you celebrate or what you're decorating for this season, if you're decorating already, we want to see your display!