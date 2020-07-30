You are the owner of this article.
Thursday's briefing: Absentee ballot confusion, COVID-19 changes Illinois prep sports picture, and Weinermobile stops in Q-C
Thursday's briefing: Absentee ballot confusion, COVID-19 changes Illinois prep sports picture, and Weinermobile stops in Q-C

NWS: Summary

We're looking at a day where temps barely top 80 degrees — a far cry from the heat and humidity of recent days. Here's how today's weather is shaping up according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are likely before 9 a.m. today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 62 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

Gunshots erupt in Davenport neighborhood

Three children had just finished setting up a lemonade stand Wednesday afternoon on the corner of Gaines Street and the 700 block of West 13th Street in Davenport when gunfire erupted just over a block away.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Scott County ranks second in recent COVID-19 cases

• MARX: IHSA did the best it could with what it had in front of it

• Sen. Joni Ernst: No regrets for spending to fight war on COVID-19

• Grassley calls latest relief package ‘reasonable’ response to COVID-19 hardship

• Iowa remains in the red in White House coronavirus report

• Pritzker puts new restrictions on Illinois athletics

• Davenport, Bettendorf buses resume fare collection

• COVID-19 doesn't stop Down By the Creek from helping abused, abandoned animals

Entertainment and lifestyle news

Today's sports headlines

Legendary Illini coach Henson dead at 88

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Lou Henson, the plain-spoken coach who took New Mexico State and Illinois to the Final Four during a 21-year career that included nearly 800 victories and a feud with fellow Big Ten coach Bob Knight, has died. He was 88.

Today's photo galleries

Photos: The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visits the Freight House Farmers Market

072920-Wienermobile-001
072920-Wienermobile-002
072920-Wienermobile-003
072920-Wienermobile-004
Photos: Rustic Barbershop Studio

072920-qc-nws-rustic-001
072920-qc-nws-rustic-002
072920-qc-nws-rustic-003
072920-qc-nws-rustic-004
Down by the Creek animal sanctuary

062620-JulyQuadCitizen-029
062620-JulyQuadCitizen-027
060518-qct-animal-sanctuary-020
060518-qct-animal-sanctuary-021
Concerned about COVID-19?

