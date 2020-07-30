Thursday's briefing: Absentee ballot confusion, COVID-19 changes Illinois prep sports picture, and Weinermobile stops in Q-C

-
We're looking at a day where temps barely top 80 degrees — a far cry from the heat and humidity of recent days. Here's how today's weather is shaping up according to the National Weather Service.
Showers are likely before 9 a.m. today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 62 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
Down By the Creek adjusts to COVID-19 to keep helping abused, abandoned animals
Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney is asking voters to disregard absentee ballot request forms arriving with a return address of Peoria, saying she has received hundreds of calls to her office from concerned voters.
Three children had just finished setting up a lemonade stand Wednesday afternoon on the corner of Gaines Street and the 700 block of West 13th Street in Davenport when gunfire erupted just over a block away.
Salute 'Father Soldier Son' as documentary masterpiece
Use your own free will to be mind-boggled by 'Volition'
The extent of new guidelines announced Wednesday by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for Illinois residents reaches beyond high school sports.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Lou Henson, the plain-spoken coach who took New Mexico State and Illinois to the Final Four during a 21-year career that included nearly 800 victories and a feud with fellow Big Ten coach Bob Knight, has died. He was 88.
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Davenport Assumption whipped Williamsburg on the road in the opening week of the softball season. The Knights smacked four home runs and the game never reached the fifth inning.
