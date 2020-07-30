Thursday's briefing: Absentee ballot confusion, COVID-19 changes Illinois prep sports picture, and Weinermobile stops in Q-C

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We're looking at a day where temps barely top 80 degrees — a far cry from the heat and humidity of recent days. Here's how today's weather is shaping up according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are likely before 9 a.m. today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 62 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.