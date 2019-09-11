MOLINE — A block of 12th Avenue and a ramp to eastbound John Deere Road will be closed Thursday to allow for roadwork.
According to a press release from McCarthy Improvement, the contractor for the John Deere Road expansion project, pavement patching will take place on eastbound John Deere Road between Interstate 74 and 38th Street. The entrance ramp from westbound I-74 to eastbound John Deere Road will be closed so that pavement can be safely removed and replaced the pavement. The entrance ramp will be shut down starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and is expected to reopen by 4 p.m. Friday.
During this time, motorists who want to travel from westbound I-74 to eastbound John Deere Road will need to follow the marked detour and take the three cloverleaf ramps.
Also on Thursday, weather permitting, 12th Avenue in Moline will be closed from 7 a.m. to approximately 7 p.m. between 19th Street and 18th Street. Contractors will be setting steel girders for the I-74 overpass.
Two detours are offered: For westbound 12th Avenue, take northbound 19th Street to westbound 7th Avenue to southbound 15th or 16th streets back to 12th Avenue.
For the eastbound 12th Avenue detour, take northbound 16th Street to eastbound 7th Avenue to southbound 27th street back to 12th Avenue.