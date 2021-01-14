Thursday briefing: Wintry mix today, GPS systems not working in Moline snowplows, and Trump impeached

A series of winter storms will be moving through the region over the next few days bringing the threat of snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Winter Weather Advisories are in place for portions of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois for a wintry mix this morning, then accumulating snow tonight through Friday.
According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook, "a large, slow-moving winter storm system will affect the area today and tonight. A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain will be possible this morning over eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois, then light snow will develop over the entire area this afternoon and continue off and on through Friday.
"Snowfall totals through Friday of 2 to 4 inches are possible northwest of a line from Fairfield, Iowa to Galena, Illinois, with lighter amounts to the southeast.
"Periods of light snow and possibly light freezing drizzle will continue Friday through Friday night. Additional snowfall is expected to be less than one inch in most areas.
"Snow will come to end Saturday morning as this storm systems exits to the east. Little if any additional accumulation is expected.
"Two storms systems will move across the area through Tuesday of next week. The first is Saturday night into Sunday and the second is Monday night into Tuesday. Both will bring chances for light snow to the area."
For the Q-C metro area:
Look for rain and sleet before 2 p.m., rain possibly mixed with snow between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then snow likely after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will become west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.
Tonight there's a chance of snow before 7 p.m., a chance of drizzle and snow between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., then a chance of snow after 8 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 30 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday brings a 30% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
• Throwback Thursday: It wasn't fine in '79. Remember how the year started? It was not a good month for those who don't care for snow.
Trump impeached after siege
President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with "incitement of insurrection" over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.
With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. The proceedings moved at lightning speed, with lawmakers voting just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the U.S. Capitol, egged on by the president's calls for them to "fight like hell" against the election results. Read more.
Moline still doesn't have GPS systems purchased in 2019 working in snow plows
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for January 13
Leach: Time for GOP and US politics to 'turn a new leaf' with Trump impeachment
Botanical center director to leave in May; board hopes to have replacement by then
City administrator anticipates system to be operational in "two to three weeks."
Quad-City Botanical Center Director Ami Porter is leaving her position in Rock Island to join her husband in Wisconsin, but the nonprofit's board hopes to have a replacement hired by the time she departs in May.
Matt Carter clearly enjoys the job of being Silvis mayor. And though he submitted his paperwork back in November, this week he officially announced that he's seeking reelection for mayor in the Democratic primary Feb. 23.
• Q-C health officials report four COVID-19-linked deaths, vaccination efforts continue at nursing homes
GENESEO — It’s been a challenging year for Geneseo’s Backpack Blessings program, but the goal remains the same — “To provide tasteful, nutritious meals for children in the Geneseo School District who live in food insecure households, or for those without consistent access to food.”
Comedian Rodney Carrington will perform in March at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center in Davenport.
For the first time, the Iowa men’s basketball team has had a game postponed due to COVID-19.
JOLIET, Ill. — John Kerr made three free throws in the final 24 seconds as the St. Ambrose men's basketball team remained unbeaten in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play Wednesday with a 63-62 win over St. Francis.
High school sports in the state of Illinois remain in limbo, but there may have been some reason for optimism — short-term and long-term — in regards to returning to activities across the state.
Photos: Hope Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center holds a mass vaccination clinic for long-term-care staff and residents
