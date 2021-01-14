 Skip to main content
Thursday briefing: Wintry mix today, GPS systems not working in Moline snowplows, and Trump impeached
Thursday briefing: Wintry mix today, GPS systems not working in Moline snowplows, and Trump impeached

NWS: Summary

A series of winter storms will be moving through the region over the next few days bringing the threat of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for portions of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois for a wintry mix this morning, then accumulating snow tonight through Friday.

According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook, "a large, slow-moving winter storm system will affect the area today and tonight. A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain will be possible this morning over eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois, then light snow will develop over the entire area this afternoon and continue off and on through Friday.

"Snowfall totals through Friday of 2 to 4 inches are possible northwest of a line from Fairfield, Iowa to Galena, Illinois, with lighter amounts to the southeast.  

"Periods of light snow and possibly light freezing drizzle will continue Friday through Friday night. Additional snowfall is expected to be less than one inch in most areas.

"Snow will come to end Saturday morning as this storm systems exits to the east. Little if any additional accumulation is expected.

"Two storms systems will move across the area through Tuesday of next week. The first is Saturday night into Sunday and the second is Monday night into Tuesday. Both will bring chances for light snow to the area."

For the Q-C metro area:

Look for rain and sleet before 2 p.m., rain possibly mixed with snow between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then snow likely after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph will become west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Tonight there's a chance of snow before 7 p.m., a chance of drizzle and snow between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., then a chance of snow after 8 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 30 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday brings a 30% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 28 degrees. 

1979

• Throwback Thursday: It wasn't fine in '79. Remember how the year started? It was not a good month for those who don't care for snow.

Photos: Remembering the 1979 Winter Without Mercy

19790113
1979
1979
1979
1979

Trump impeached after siege

President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with "incitement of insurrection" over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. The proceedings moved at lightning speed, with lawmakers voting just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the U.S. Capitol, egged on by the president's calls for them to "fight like hell" against the election results. Read more.

Related reading

• Bustos, Duckworth and Durbin weigh in on impeachment

• Leach: Time for GOP and US politics to 'turn a new leaf' with Trump impeachment

• Axne Iowa’s lone Congressional vote to impeach Trump; 3 Republicans vote against

Trending stories

Today's top news stories

Carter seeking second term as mayor of Silvis

Carter seeking second term as mayor of Silvis

Matt Carter clearly enjoys the job of being Silvis mayor. And though he submitted his paperwork back in November, this week he officially announced that he's seeking reelection for mayor in the Democratic primary Feb. 23. 

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Q-C health officials report four COVID-19-linked deaths, vaccination efforts continue at nursing homes

• Chief Justice says Iowa justice may look different, but it survived COVID-19

• Tyson Foods to provide access to vaccines

• Chicago teachers punished as classroom no-shows protest

• Calls to reopen classrooms grow as teachers get vaccinated

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

St. Ambrose clips St. Francis in CCAC tilt

St. Ambrose clips St. Francis in CCAC tilt

JOLIET, Ill. — John Kerr made three free throws in the final 24 seconds as the St. Ambrose men's basketball team remained unbeaten in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play Wednesday with a 63-62 win over St. Francis.

Today's top video

Top photo galleries

Photos: Hope Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center holds a mass vaccination clinic for long-term-care staff and residents

011421-qc-nws-vaccine-001
011421-qc-nws-vaccine-002
011421-qc-nws-vaccine-003
011421-qc-nws-vaccine-004
011421-qc-nws-vaccine-005

Big Ten basketball takeaways from the start of the season

1. Is Iowa still expected to win the Big Ten?
2. Which team has been the biggest surprise?
3. Is Illinois on the brink of greatness or collapse?
4. Which team has been most disappointing?
5. Does anyone but Luka Garza have a shot at conference player of the year?

 

