Thursday briefing: Wind, rain and snow, changing I-74 traffic pattern, and Dungeons and Dragons

Changing conditions are the weather watch words for the next few days. The forecast calls for wind and temps in the 50s today, then on Friday into Saturday rain, falling temps, freezing rain/wintry mix and measurable snow.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory for the region will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. today.
WHAT: South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
WHERE: Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
WHEN: From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Those operating high profile vehicles may encounter driving difficulties, especially on east west roadways.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 30 mph or greater, or wind gusts of 45 mph or greater are expected, which can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
A hazardous weather outlook also has been issued for the region. It, in part, reads: "A winter storm system will impact much of the region Friday through Saturday. The system will begin with widespread rain Friday afternoon into Friday night. The rain may be heavy at times with rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches possible over northeast Missouri, far southeast Iowa, and west central Illinois. This may lead to significant rises and possible flooding along rivers, streams and areas with poor drainage.
"Falling temperatures will then bring a threat of freezing rain, sleet and snow Friday night, with light accumulations and travel impacts possible over portions of the outlook area.
"Additional accumulating snow is likely Saturday into Saturday night across much of the outlook area. While there still remains uncertainty on the strength and track of this system, the possibility exists for moderate to heavy snow amounts along with blowing snow.
Those planning travel Friday and Saturday should closely monitor later forecasts."
There's a 40% chance of rain today after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 52 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of overnight rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday will see a 50% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 39 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Friday night brings rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain before 11 p.m., then snow, possibly mixed with sleet between 11 p.m. and midnight with snow after midnight. The low will be around 26 degrees. It will be blustery with a north wind 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch is possible.
Traffic pattern change takes effect in Moline as part of I-74 project
A traffic pattern change will go into effect today in Moline as part of the Interstate 74 bridge construction project.
Eastbound I-74 traffic will be shifted to the newly constructed westbound lanes in a head-to-head configuration traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. The eastbound traffic will continue toward John Deere Road.
The Avenue of the Cities exit ramp will be closed on eastbound I-74. Drivers needing to get to Avenue of the Cities will have to take the 7th Avenue exit and then take the eastbound I-74 on-ramp to continue on to Avenue of the Cities.
Southbound 19th Street will remain closed but is expected to reopen later this year.
