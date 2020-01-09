Thursday briefing: Wind, rain and snow, changing I-74 traffic pattern, and Dungeons and Dragons

"Falling temperatures will then bring a threat of freezing rain, sleet and snow Friday night, with light accumulations and travel impacts possible over portions of the outlook area.

"Additional accumulating snow is likely Saturday into Saturday night across much of the outlook area. While there still remains uncertainty on the strength and track of this system, the possibility exists for moderate to heavy snow amounts along with blowing snow.

Those planning travel Friday and Saturday should closely monitor later forecasts."

There's a 40% chance of rain today after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 52 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Tonight there's a 40% chance of overnight rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday will see a 50% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 39 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.